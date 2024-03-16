NFL Rumors: Bears could keep new star in town with familiar strategy
On Thursday, the Bears landed a Pro Bowl target for their new quarterback, and will most likely make sure he stays for years to come
By Jack Posey
The Chicago Bears have arguably had one of the best free agencies. Ryan Poles was able to sign standout defensive back Jaylon Johnson to a long-term extension. He then started with a bang, signing two former Philidelphia Eagles, D’Andre Swift and Kevin Byard. The Bears made a couple of under-the-radar acquisitions, including Gerald Everett, and still hold the first and ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not to mention, Poles still has a decision to make with Justin Fields.
But maybe the biggest bombshell of this active free agency dropped on Thursday when the Bears traded for sure-handed Keenan Allen.
In his introductory press conference, Allen had a lot to express, including his excitement to be on the Bears.
"We can be really special," Allen said. And he’s right, the Bears have built a team that can be special.
They now have two explosive receivers in Allen and D.J. Moore, an experienced back in Swift and, very likely, Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Allen also expressed a sentiment that Bears fans are familiar with.
Keenan Allen extension with the Bears sounds imminent
When the Bears traded for Montez Sweat halfway through the season, the move came with a question mark. The Bears traded a second-round pick to Washington for Sweat, who still needed an extension, while Chicago was struggling. Despite this, Sweat made history when he led two different teams in sacks in the same season. He then signed a $105 million extension, securing his future in Chicago for the foreseeable future and the next four years.
Allen hinted at the strong possibility that he might receive treatment from Poles.
At 31 years old, Allen might not be a candidate for a large extension but will be a valuable piece for the Bears in the next couple of seasons. He had a career year in 2023, catching 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.