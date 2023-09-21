NFL Rumors: Bears restore peace, Packers draft steal, and Derek Carr-Raiders olive branch
- Justin Fields and the Bears coaches make up and make nice
- Did the Packers grab a hidden gem in the 2023 draft?
- Derek Carr wins NFL's superlative for Most Likeable (and Sensitive) QB
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields and Luke Getsy have a Bear hug after press drama
All is well in Chicago -- for now.
The week began as any other week for Bears fans, most of whom were already in the depression stage of grief for the 2023 season. Then, lightning struck. Quarterback Justin Fields appeared to point a finger at his coaches for the offense's struggles in a Wednesday press conference. Not long after, rumors started to spread about defensive coordinator Alan Williams and the suspicious circumstances of his sudden retirement. What was going on in Halas Hall?
At Thursday's practice, Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made a public gesture to give some reassurances to Bears fans. The two hugged it out in front of reporters in what could be described as a blatant PR stunt.
The team also blared Kendrick Lamar's song, "We gon' be alright", to hammer home the message of solidarity and to spread good overall vibes. Nothing to see here, just a couple of football dudes getting along.
The fires may have cooled down in Chicago but people are still wary of what seems to be an on-the-verge combustible Bears franchise. Sitting 0-2 with one of the worst offenses in the league, the Bears need to fix their issues soon before their entire staff ends up on the hot seat.
Fields is in Year 3 in Chicago but hasn't made many -- or any -- improvements since 2022 and appeared visibly frustrated in this week's presser. D.J. Moore has expressed his frustrations, too.
Without tangible progress in these next few weeks, general manager Ryan Poles may have to start asking the hard questions.