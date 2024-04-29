NFL Rumors: Best trade chip for all 32 teams in the 2024 offseason
Every team has a trade to make if they want to.
Every NFL team's best trade chip right now
- Best trade chip for every AFC East team
- Best trade chip for every NFC East team
- Best trade chip for every AFC North team
- Best trade chip for every NFC North team
- Best trade chip for every AFC South team
- Best trade chip for every NFC South team
- Best trade chip for every AFC West team
- Best trade chip for every NFC West team
The National Football League is knee-deep into its offseason hoopla. The new fiscal year began on March 13. The free-agent market was very hot, and numerous clubs were also been busy via trades in terms of sending a player to another team for draft choices in 2024 and even beyond.
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. There could be more deals ahead in the coming months. Of course, the trading deadline is still many months away, and again there could be some activity just before and during the season when it comes to players on the move.
This exercise encompasses all of these opportunities. We have already seen some top performers wind up in new homes. There were two performers who received the “franchise” tag ahead of free agency and each has a new address. As of this writing, 20 other players have already been dealt to new teams.
Keep in mind that the point of this exercise is not to show players that teams are willing to part with. Rather, if a team had an opportunity to make a blockbuster move, it would involve their most tradable commodity.
Sometimes to get something big, you have to give up something big. The following list shows 32 realistic examples, one per team, that would arguably net the biggest prize(s) for a club. There will certainly be some surprises, but nothing shocking. For instance, Patrick Mahomes isn’t going anywhere (except maybe to another Super Bowl?).
Best trade chip for every AFC East team
Buffalo Bills: LT Dion Dawkins
He was the subject of numerous trade “rumors” for the past few seasons. Outspoken wide receiver Stefon Diggs made plenty of noise in four seasons in Orchard Park, as was the case during his five years with the Minnesota Vikings. Now he’s a member of the Houston Texans. Via NFL Network’sIan Rapoport, the Bills got get a second-round pick in 2025. They also gave up a 2024 sixth-round selection, a fifth-round pick in 2025 and the prolific wideout.
There were plenty of familiar faces that departed Buffalo this offseason, be it due to the team’s salary-cap issues or players who opted to go elsewhere. As far as this exercise, the pickins’ are somewhat slimmer with Diggs headed to Houston and salary-cap casualty Mitch Morse signing with the Jaguars.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins has been named to the last three Pro Bowls. The 2017 second-round pick from Temple University has been a pretty steady commodity on Buffalo’s offensive front. He’s made 106 regular-season starts, and 11 more in the playoffs. That unit was ranked No. 6 by Pro Football Focus in 2023. Dawkins surrendered only one sack this past season.
Sean McDermott’s club has a lot of new faces, after an offseason of trimming the roster. General manager Brandon Beane picked 10 players in this month’s draft, including two tackles. Finding a replacement for Dawkins wouldn't be easy but certainly feasible. The Bills could certainly fetch a third- or fourth-round selection for the reliable performer.
Miami Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill
It was one of the biggest NFL trades in the last decade. The Kansas City Chiefs opted to ship talented wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and received five draft choices in return. Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has certainly taken advantage of his skills.
In two seasons in South Florida, he’s played in a total of 33 regular-season contests. There have been a combined 238 receptions (119 each year) for 3,509 yards (NFL-best 1,799 in 2023) and 20 touchdowns grabs. In 2022, he ran for one score and returned a fumble for a TD.
Of course, Mike McDaniel has not been able to take advantage of that production. Even though the Dolphins have reached the playoffs each of these past two seasons, the franchise still hasn’t won a postseason game since 2000. On the other hand, the Chiefs took full advantage of the deal. They have won two more Super Bowls without Hill, and been able to add some excellent defensive players that were a big part of their 2023 championship campaign.
Would general manager Chris Grier actually entertain offers for Hill? The compensation may not match what the Chiefs received back in 2022. However, it could certainly include a first-round draft pick and arguably more.
New England Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
If you are a part of the New England Patriots organization, you had to be encouraged by what you heard from the team’s second-leading ground-gainer a few months ago.
"I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” said three-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson to Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.
“The importance of being in the game,” said the former University of Oklahoma product, “and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive – not one drive on, one drive off. You can’t get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can’t really get hot like that.”
In three seasons in Foxborough, Stevenson has totaled 3,047 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. He also had 60 yards from scrimmage in the club’s humbling 47-17 loss to the Bills in the 2021 playoffs.
What makes him the Patriots’ best trade chip? In his second season, the 2021 fourth-round pick touched the ball 279 times and finished with 1,461 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He was New England’s top rusher with 1,040 yards and the club’s top pass-catcher with 69 receptions.
The new Patriots’ regime has added some pieces on offense. Jerod Mayo’s club signed former Commanders’ running back Antonio Gibson in free agency. He could certainly make Stevenson expendable, although the Patriots did not use any of their eight draft choices on a running back.
New York Jets: DT Quinnen Williams
Last offseason, it was suggested by some that for the sake of the franchise the New York Jets could get a king’s ransom for 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. Keep in mind that general manager Joe Douglas also nailed the other side of the ball when wide receiver Garrett Wilson earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that same year.
Unfortunately, that’s about as good as it has gotten for a franchise that still owns the longest active playoff drought in the league. This offseason, the Jets have made a concerted effort to bolster this problem-plagued offensive line.
Last July, the team inked defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. He has been named to the last two Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro accolades in 2022. When it comes to interior defensive linemen, only the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and now-retired Aaron Donald have higher grades from Pro Football Focus. He is also PFF’s top-ranked run defender at this position.
The thought of the Jets parting ways with the five-year pro is fairly amusing. However, that doesn’t mean that dealing him for numerous picks wouldn’t do Robert Saleh’s team a world of good.
Best trade chip for every NFC East team
Dallas Cowboys: DT DeMarcus Lawrence
It has been a quiet offseason for the reigning NFC East champions in terms of adding players. It’s been just the opposite when it comes to departures when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.
Without question, the most accomplished player currently on Mike McCarthy’s roster is guard Zack Martin. The 10-year pro has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times, and he’s earned All-Pro accolades on seven occasions – including each of the last three years. As he begins his second decade in the NFL, there’s no question he is still worth a first- or a second-round draft choice.
There’s now a big but when it comes to Martin, due to the fact that the Cowboys have already lost two starters, veteran left tackle Tyron Smith (Jets) and center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders), to free agency. It’s unimaginable to think that the Cowboys would be willing to part with his leadership, regardless of what a deal would bring.
Meanwhile, four-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence could also net a big return. He’s been a 17-game starter each of the past two seasons after missing 10 games in 2021, and certainly made life easier for pass-rushing terror Micah Parsons. It’s safe to say he could do that elsewhere for another defense.
New York Giants: WR Darius Slayton
It is really a football team devoid of star power for more than a decade, and the pickings here are somewhat slim. Still, the New York Giants appeared to be headed in the right direction in 2022. They surprised many by finishing 9-7-1 under Brian Daboll, who earned NFL Coach of the Year honors. The team won a playoff game for the first time since Super Bowl XLVI, knocking off the NFC North champion Vikings in Minnesota in the wild card round.
As fast as the Giants ascended in ’22 was a quick as they digressed this past season. Quarterback Daniel Jones was once again a turnover waiting to happen. The team allowed an astounding 85 sacks. Only the Patriots and Panthers scored fewer points, and the offense produced a mere 25 touchdowns.
The bad news is that nearly half of those TDs (10) came via new Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley. Enter Devin Singletary, late of the Houston Texans. The offensive line has three new starters.
Is there anyone on this team that Big Blue could actually dangle as trade bait? How about underrated wideout Darius Slayton? He tied a career-high with 50 catches, led the Giants with 770 receiving yards and tied for team lead with four TD grabs. General manager Joe Schoen did use the sixth overall pick this month of LSU wideout Malik Nabers.
Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert
It’s hard to become the best tight end in the NFC with the likes of Goerge Kittle, 2023 rookie standout Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson and Trey McBride all members of the conference. Still, Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert has been a very effective player for the Eagles the past six seasons. His emergence made it a lot easier for general manager Howie Roseman to trade three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz to the Cardinals.
Goedert has totaled 55-plus receptions each of the past three seasons. He comes off a year in which he finished with a career-high 59 catches. That’s fairly impressive considering he shares the field with one of the best wide receiving duos in the league. A.J. Brown (106) and Devonta Smith (81) combined for 187 receptions and 2,522 yards, with both players reaching the end zone seven times.
Now add versatile Saquon Barkley to the mix. He’s a big-time threat as a pass-catcher, and could take some targets away from Goedert.
The crafty Roseman may be able to get anywhere from a fourth- to sixth-round pick in 2025 or beyond for Goedert. The more selections, the better for one of the best general managers in the business who has never been afraid to make bold moves.
Washington Commanders: DT Jonathan Allen
New Washington Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters, formerly the assistant GM with the San Francisco 49ers, has been far from this offseason, The Commanders have been extremely proactive this offseason. Peters dealt quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. The team has already added more than 20 veterans during the free agency period, and drafted nine players.
One of the “older” faces still on the roster is defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. The two-time Pro Bowler was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 draft. After he was limited to just five games during his rookie campaign, he’s missed only three contests the past six seasons. He is a good centerpiece for new head coach Dan Quinn, late of the rival Cowboys, to rebuild his defense around. The Commanders gave up the most total yards, passing yards and points in the league this past season.
Trading Allen would probably not be well-advised, unless Peters (who insists he is not interested in dealing Allen) simply gets an offer that he can’t refuse sooner than later. If Washington is in the midst of another dreadful season, the club could unload him, as was the case last year with Chase Young and Montez Sweat. A minimum of a third-round pick for the seven-year performer would be very reasonable.
Best trade chip for every AFC North team
Baltimore Ravens: LT Ronnie Stanley
It’s been an offseason of mass Exodus for the NFL team that boasted the best win-loss record in 2023. So, the idea of parting ways with any player would probably rankle Baltimore Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh. Still, business is business.
Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s best football is likely behind him. The eight-year left tackle, regardless of circumstances, has never played a complete season. The injuries have certainly mounted as of late. A Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019, the former Golden Domer has missed a total of 36 regular-season contests the past four seasons.
Stanley played and started in 13 games in 2023, as well as both postseason contests. He’s No. 37 on Pro Football Focus’ tackle list, but a very-respectable 22nd when it comes to pass protection. There would indeed be a market for his services. Oft-injured Tyron Smith was the top-ranked pass-blocking tackle by PFF, and wound up signing a free-agent deal with the Jets.
Yes, a free-agent deal and a trade are two different things. However, consider that the Ravens don’t necessarily have a lot of players they may be willing to part with, especially after losing the likes of Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, Jadeveon Clowney, and others in free agency.
Cincinnati Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard
It was a very rough year for the Cincinnati Bengals, that in spite of the fact that Zac Taylor’s team (which played the final games in without Joe Burrow) finished with a winning record for the third consecutive season.
Unfortunately for Taylor and company, they resided in a division where every team finished above .500. The Bengals were one of three teams in the AFC, along with the Jaguars and Colts, to finish 9-8 and missed the playoffs.
While it would be easy to point the finger at Burrow’s injury as the cause for the disappointing year, the Cincinnati defense has to shoulder a lot of the blame. There was a major falloff on this side of the ball. Only the Washington Commanders gave up more total yards per game.
Defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (17.5) and Sam Hubbard (6.0) combined for more than half of the club’s 44 sacks in 2023. The former is now under contract through the 2025 season, but has recently made some noise about wanting to be traded.
Hubbard is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal. He turns 29 years old in late June, and is very much in his prime. The Bengals used 10 picks in April’s draft, three on defensive linemen.
Cleveland Browns: TE David Njoku
Back in 2017, the Cleveland Browns selected three players in the first round of the draft. They took defensive end Myles Garrett first overall. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has lived up to that billing. With the 25th pick, they opted for University of Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers. He’s currently with the New England Patriots.
Four selections later, the Browns opted for University of Miami tight end Davod Njoku. While his career numbers are somewhat modest for a player that’s been in the league for seven seasons, he is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. Njoku started 16 games in 2023 and finished with an impressive 81 receptions, good for 882 yards and six touchdowns. All four of those numbers are career highs.
What’s interesting is the fact that in the five games he played with quarterback Joe Flacco, Njoku was targeted 45 times. He totaled 30 receptions for 390 yards, a tidy 13.0 yards per catch. Four of his six scores came with the veteran signal-caller at the controls. Njoku was also Flacco’s favorite target in the playoff loss at Houston.
That 2023 Pro Bowl nod make the seven-year pro a worthwhile investment for a team looking for tight end help down the road. The Browns wound up drafting six players this year and none of them was a tight end. It's a long shot, but he could net a big return.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB Alex Highsmith
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not a franchise that gives up on its best players. Rather, the organization has made a very good habit of retaining its top performers.
One thing this team has done seemingly forever is to find linebackers. Their track record at this position over the last five-plus decades is even more impressive than their recent success in drafting wide receivers. Yes, there have been some disappointments. More times than not, the club has found Pro Bowl performers.
A rising star is outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Over the past two seasons, he’s started all 34 regular-season contests. He’s combined for 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles while returning one of his two interceptions for a touchdown.
Highsmith is in the second year of a contract extension that he signed in 2023, which has him a member of the team through 2027. Via Spotrac, there’s also an out in 2025. The likelihood that general manager Omar Khan and the franchise would deal the talented performer is certainly a long shot. It would likely take a first-round draft choice to pry him away from Mike Tomlin’s team.
Then again, as previously mentioned, the Steelers have had few problems finding relentless pass-rushers. They may already have a potential star in Nick Herbig, who finished with three sacks and two forced fumbles in his rookie campaign.
Best trade chip for every NFC North team
Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet
All the pieces appear to be in place for the Chicago Bears. They used the first overall pick in April’s draft to select USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Earlier this year, general manager Ryan Poles sent Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025.
Poles has done yeoman’s work when it comes to bolstering the team’s skill positions. He inked a deal with one-time Lions’ running back D’Andre Swift, who spent 2023 with the Eagles. He made a deal for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, and also added one of his teammates in tight end Gerald Everett.
That latter signing is intriguing because it gives new Chicago offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and pair of solid performers at the position. Cole Kmet finished second on the team behind D.J. Moore with 73 catches, six for scores. It also gives Poles an opportunity to move Kmet.
The former Notre Dame standout has not missed a game in four seasons, and he’s reached the end zone a combined 13 times the past two years. The Bears selected an NFL-low five players, albeit Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze (Washington) were obviously Top 10 picks. Kmet could certainly fetch a mid-round selection in 2025 or beyond.
Detroit Lions: RB David Montgomery
A free-agent pickup from a division rival and a rookie from the University of Alabama combined to give Dan Campbell’s club a potent 1-2 punch at running back in the league in 2023.
After four seasons in the Windy City, David Montgomery signed with the Lions. He ran for 1,015 yards in 14 games and led the club with 13 total touchdowns. With the 12th overall selection in last April’s draft, general manager Brad Holmes surprised many by opting for Jahmyr Gibbs. He ran for 945 yards and 10 scores, plus finished third on the team with 52 receptions, one for a touchdown. The former Crimson Tide standout averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Is Gibbs capable of a bigger workload? That theory could be tested if other teams have an interest in Montgomery. There’s plenty to like about the fifth-year running back. He’s totaled at least 200 carries and no less than 800 yards rushing in each of his five NFL campaigns.
The trade market for running backs hasn’t been very big in recent years. That doesn’t mean that the former Iowa State performer wouldn’t have a market. The Lions may be willing to deal an underrated and productive player.
Green Bay Packers: OLB Preston Smith
There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense. Former Boston College University head coach Jeff Hafley is now running this side of the ball for Matt LaFleur’s club. Admittedly, the Packers’ defense played better late in 2023 when the team caught fire on the way to the playoffs. However, this unit has been an issue for too many years, and it proved to be the Pack’s undoing in the divisional round loss to the 49ers.
There have already been numerous changes. There is one new face in the secondary in former Giants’ safety Xavier McKinney. There is also one very notable departure in former All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. He spent the past three seasons with the Packers, but injuries became a factor the past two years. He was released this offseason and signed with San Francisco.
Which brings us to reliable outside linebacker Preston Smith. He has spent five seasons with the organization and in nine NFL seasons has missed only one game. Green Bay can’t really afford to give up a solid defensive player, and Smith has been very consistent. However, he may also be worth something to another team by midseason. Six of the 11 players GM Brian Gutekunst drafted this year were defensive prospects.
Minnesota Vikings: FS Harrison Smith
So, there’s no confusion and no question why wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not listed, a reminder what Minnesota Vikings’ general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had to say when the subject of trading him came up at the NFL Combine.
“That’s not something that has once crossed my mind. You've got a blue player, blue person. You try and keep as many of those as you can.”
That leaves veteran safety Harrison Smith. He has been the Minnesota Vikings’ most reliable defensive player since his arrival in 2012. The former Golden Domer just wrapped up his 12th season with the Purple Gang.
There will be a 13th campaign with the club. Smith agreed to a restructured deal (via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune) in mid-March that saved the team a lot of money in terms of the salary cap. The former Golden Domer started all 17 games, but failed to pick off a pass for the first time since 2016. He ranked fifth on the team with 93 tackles and added three forced fumbles and three sacks.
By all indications, Smith will retire as a Minnesota Viking. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 34 interceptions. The six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro could still offer something to a team should the right offer present itself.
Best trade chip for every AFC South team
Houston Texans: RB Dameon Pierce
What a debut performance. First-time NFL head coach DeMeco Ryan and the second overall pick in the 2023 draft combined for make a huge difference for a franchise that had won a combined 11 games the previous three seasons. The Houston Texans finished 10-7 and won the AFC South. They crushed the visiting Browns in the wild card round before succumbing to the Ravens at Baltimore a week later.
General manager Nick Caserio did an excellent job adding talent last offseason and apparently still has that magic touch. This year’s key additions include pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, underrated defensive end Denico Autry and running back Joe Mixon. Caserio also drafted nine players this year.
Speaking of the latter, he’s the new main man in the backfield. In 2022, that was rookie Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round draft choice opened eyes, and ran 220 times for 939 yards and four scores in his first 13 games. He finished his year with 1,105 yards from scrimmage and five TDs before missing the final four games due to injury.
He was a different player this past season, and his struggles prompted the team to lean more on free-agent pickup Devin Singletary. Who knows why he struggled in 2023 (see John Crumpler of TexansWire.com), but the bottom line is that Caserio swung a deal for Mixon. Singletary is now a member of the New York Giants. The Texans may only fetch a sixth- or seventh-round pick for Pierce this summer or fall, but both sides could certainly benefit from a change in scenery.
Indianapolis Colts: DT DeForest Buckner
It proved to be one of the best trades during the Chris Ballard Era since he joined the franchise. Who would have thought that the Indianapolis Colts would have been able to obtain talented defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers when the latter was coming off an appearance in Super Bowl LIV?
Ballard gave up the team’s first-round pick in 2020, and the acquisition paid immediate dividends. Buckner wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, but earned All-Pro recognition. In his four seasons with the organization, he’s missed only one game (for COVID-19 in 2020). He’s coming off his second Pro Bowl year in three seasons. Buckner has totaled a minimum of seven sacks in each of his four seasons with the Colts. He recently agreed to a new two-year, $46 million contract extension.
So that begs the question. Why would he be on this list? He is obviously going nowhere anytime soon, but he is the team's most consistent defender, and he and left guard Quenton Nelson are arguably the franchise's top players. For all of their vast improvement under first-time NFL head coach Shane Steichen, Gus Bradley’s defensive unit was below average.
Sending the eight-year pro elsewhere could still be very profitable to a Colts team that did draft nine players in April, five on defense. It's obvious that the standout defenders isn't going anywhwere, but what a price he could fetch.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Zay Jones
This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars secured the services of pass-rushing standout Josh Allen via the “franchise” tag, and eventually inked him to a new five-year, $150 million deal. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is coming off his best season to date. He was tied for second in the league with 17.5 sacks, and was named to his second Pro Bowl.
If Doug Pederson’s club is to avoid another late-season collapse, as was the case a year ago, the Jacksonville defense is one aspect of the team that needs to play better. There is a new coordinator in Ryan Nielsen.
The Jaguars aren’t hurting when it comes to pass-catchers, although Calvin Ridley’s defection to the rival Tennessee Titans has to sting a big. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdown grabs. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence still has tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne and wideout Christian Kirk, along with newcomers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay. There is also 2024 first-round wideout Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU).
Which brings us to Zay Jones. He has made his share of key catches for the team. It would not be a surprise to see him with a fourth NFL club in eight years.
Tennessee Titans: OLB Harold Landry III
Running back Derrick Henry, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, was one of the great players in the history of a franchise that dates back to 1960 and its days as the Houston Oilers. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ranks second in team history in rushing yards (9,502) behind Eddie George (10,009).
That being said, who is currently the most tradable player on the Tennessee Titans’ roster that another team would be willing to give up a pick (or picks) and/or another player for?
The Titans have bolstered their roster this offseason via trades and free agency, and obviously those players aren’t going anywhere. The club’s two best trade candidates are arguably defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and edge-rusher Harold Landry III. The nod goes to the latter, because it’s much easier to find a pass-rusher in the draft these days than a force on the interior of the defensive front.
The five-year pro comes off a 10.5 sack campaign, made even more impressive considering he missed all of 2022 with a torn ACL. He finished with 12.0 QB traps in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl. If not sooner, look for a playoff contender to come calling sometime near the trade deadline in pursuit of a defensive difference-maker.
Best trade chip for every NFC South team
Atlanta Falcons: DT Grady Jarrett
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he played in a career-low eight games. He comes off a season in which he started the first eight games before suffering a torn ACL that shelved him for the remainder of the season. The veteran performer is on the road to recovery.
“Grady’s excellent,” explained Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot last month (via Jeremy Brener of SI.com. “He’s going to find a way to be ahead of schedule…we feel good about that.”
Atlanta has a new head coach in Raheem Morris, and a new defensive line coach in Jay Rodgers (late of the Chargers).
“He’s been here for a decade now and he’s played at a high level. I have not studied him from a personnel standpoint for a while, other than the fact that he’s a very productive player that all D-Line coaches are watching because he has some dynamic things that he does."
The rebuilding Falcons also have a new quarterback (Kirk Cousins) and new weapons. They were a respectable 11th in total defense in 2023. It’s a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017. A healthy Jarrett will be a player that teams could inquire about. As was seen on the first day of the 2024 draft, general manager Terry Fontenot appears capable of anything.
Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown
When you finish with the worst record in the league (2-15) and have posted six consecutive losing campaigns, you would think a team would not have many suitors when it comes to their roster.
Think again. The Carolina Panthers gave standout pass-rusher Brian Burns the “franchise” tag, then dealt him to the New York Giants. The team traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and part of the deal meant sending cornerback Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan now owns the title of president of football operations/general manager for the organization. He has spent this offseason adding bodies to a defensive unit that gave up the fourth-fewest total yards in the league. However, the Panthers finished with an NFL-low 27 sacks and came up with only 11 takeaways, also the fewest in the league. Now the team must find a way to replace Burns, who finished with nearly one-third (8.0) of hose 27 QB traps.
Four-year pro Derrick Brown is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, and finished second on the team with an impressive 103 tackles. He would be an asset to any defensive line, and Morgan is in the midst of some serious revamping on this side of the ball. Brown could net a first- or second-round pick.
New Orleans Saints: RB Alvin Kamara
It’s no coincidence that a team that had been stuck in a 7-9 rut for three straight seasons from 2014-16 was rejuvenated by the addition of a young and talented running back. The New Orleans Saints used a second-round selection in 2017 on University of Tennessee standout Alvin Kamara. During his first four seasons, he touched the ball a combined 998 times, amassed 6,164 yards from scrimmage and reached the end zone 58 times.
Sean Payton’s club won four consecutive NFC South titles. However, the Saints were unable to get back to the Super Bowl. Over the past three seasons, quarterback Drew Brees and Payton retired. Kamara continued to be productive, but is coming off a season in which he gained a career-low 1,160 yards from scrimmage. He missed the first three games due to a league suspension and only occasionally flashed his five-time Pro Bowl form.
The seven-year pro remains a productive player, and perhaps one that could benefit from a change of scenery. It’s been an offseason in which numerous teams revamped their backfield. Kamara’s versatility would make him a very worthy acquisition for another club this summer or right up to the trading deadline. He's certainly worth anywhere from a fourth- to sixth-round pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin
Be it quarterback Tom Brady or Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin has been a vital part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing game in recent years. The third-round pick from Penn State in 2017 had a breakout year in his third NFL campaign. He caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine scores on his way to a Pro Bowl invitation.
Godwin didn’t put up huge regular-season numbers during the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV championship campaign, but he led Bruce Arians’ club in receiving yards (232) during Tampa’s four-game postseason run. The seven-year pro has led Tampa Bay in catches each of the past three seasons, totaling a career-best 104 grabs in 2022.
It’s been a hectic offseason for unsung general manager Jason Licht. He locked up Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans to new deals. Linebacker Devin White signed with the Eagles. The team parted ways with linebacker Shaq Barrett and dealt cornerback Carlton Davis to the Lions. All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was given the “franchise” tag.
Dealing away the team’s top pass-catcher would be a big blow to both Mayfield and Evans, and it’s a remote possibility. However, Godwin offers the defending NFC South champions Buccaneers the best option for a team that has plenty of talented players and could get a high pick (or veteran) in return.r
Best trade chip for every AFC West team
Denver Broncos: T Garett Bolles
It’s been a very rough stretch for the Denver Broncos, and the team has parted ways with some of its most notable players this offseason. Of course, the big news was the release of quarterback Russell Wilson. The experiment simply didn’t go as well as planned, and is essence the franchise is paying him millions of dollars while he’s now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons was released by the team, and he’s yet to sign with another club. Tackling machine Josey Jewell inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Speaking of trades, who is remaining on Sean Payton’s roster that the Broncos could offer up and there would be takers? The logical answer is veteran left tackle Garett Bolles. The seven-year pro comes off a strong 2023 in which he started all 17 games. A year earlier, he missed the team’s final 12 contests with a broken leg. Dealing Bolles would open up some cap room (via Lance Sanderson of SI.com) for the club.
It's start-over time again in the Mile High City, with Payton using the 12th overall pick in the draft on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
Kansas City Chiefs: TE Noah Gray
Perhaps the bigger question when it comes to this topic is whether any team would want to swing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs?
In 2002, the Miami Dolphins sent five draft choices to Andy Reid’s team for explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It worked out well for the talented playmaker, who has earned All-Pro accolades in both of his seasons in South Florida. It has worked out even better for the Chiefs, who have added two more Lombardi’s to their trophy case thanks to the ability to rebuild their defense.
Of course, one of those key components was cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs gave him the “franchise” tag and then dealt him to the Tennessee Titans. The teams swapped seventh-round draft choices (the Chiefs dealt it to Buffalo). Kansas City also gets a third from the Titans in 2025.
Obviously, there’s no talk here about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Chris Jones. However, the team has a solid performer in the form of backup tight end Noah Gray. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, and a team in need of help at the position could bite on the fact of a young player who’s played under Reid and already has 10 postseason games on his resume. General manager Brett Veach could fetch a lower-round pick in 2025 on the former Duke Blue Devil.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Davante Adams
A solid debut in 2014 was followed by a second shaky season a year later. However, it has been nothing but positives for prolific wide receiver Davante Adams, who has already logged 10 NFL seasons – the last two coming with the Silver and Black. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro knows a little something about big trades. He was shipped to Las Vegas in 2022 for first- and second-round picks that year in a deal that befitted both the Raiders and the Green Bay Packers.
Of course, upheaval is the Raiders’ middle name. Too many head coaches and assorted other issues are but one reason the team has made only two playoff appearances in the last 21 seasons. Adams has been a bright spot these past two years, regardless of who’s playing quarterback.
Once again, the team is looking for answers on both sides of the ball. A real positive was retaining interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who brought some much-needed to a club that hasn’t won a division title or playoff game since 2002.
Although it is highly unlikely, sending Adams to another team could bring a lot to the Silver and Black. The Raiders have some nice pieces, including rookie tight end Brock Bowers (1-Georgia), but could use some more help in terms of talent throughout the offensive side of the ball.
Los Angeles Chargers: OLB Khalil Mack
It’s been an offseason of salary cap hell for new Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. There were four big decisions for the team to make. What to do with wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, as well as pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?
Williams was released and signed with the Jets while Allen was dealt to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick this year. Elsewhere, Bosa and Mack restructured their contracts and remain with the team…at least for now.
The Bolts are looking to bounce back after a 5-12 season. The new head coach is Jim Harbaugh, off a national title with the University of Michigan. It remains to be seen what other changes are ahead for a franchise that will be 30 years removed from its only Super Bowl appearances.
In terms of a tradable commodity, Mack is the choice over Bosa. The 10-year pro has not missed a game in his two seasons with the Chargers. In 2023, he was tied for second in the league with a career-best 17.5 sacks. He finished with 74 tackles, five forced fumbles and knocked down 10 passes. There’s a lot of life left in the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
Best trade chip for every NFC West team
Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker
There was talk less than a year ago that this standout performer could be on the move. It makes sense, considering Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of the better performers at his position in the league. When it was all said and done, the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro remained with the franchise that made him a second-round pick in 2017.
Baker comes off a season in which he appeared in a career-low 12 games. Yet, he still managed 87 total tackles, second on the team behind linebacker Kyzir White (90). On the other hand, he is Pro Football Focus’ 50th-ranked safety off this past season’s injury-shortened campaign.
It has already been a fascinating offseason for the safety spot, due to the many big names that were released prior to the start of the new fiscal year and those who eventually became unrestricted free agents. Geno Stone, Jordan Poyer and Xavier McKinney are now members of the Bengals, Dolphins and Packers, respectively. Darnell Savage signed with the Jaguars and Brandon Jones inked a deal with the Broncos. As of this writing, Justin Simmons, Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson remain on the open market.
It’s a franchise that owns a combined 8-26 record since 2022 and is devoid of talent. The Cardinals drafted an NFL-high 12 players, seven in the first three rounds. This summer, Baker could command a second- or third-round selection by a team looking to make a Super Bowl run.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp
He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons. He was named All-Pro eight times and earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors on three occasions. It will be hard to imagine the Rams without defensive force Aaron Donald.
Here is what has been learned about this franchise with general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay at the controls. They find ways to win and there was no better example than a year ago. One season after capturing Super Bowl LVI, the team plummeted to 5-12. The Rams opted for youth in 2023 and slowly but surely the team gelled. The club finished 10-7 and reached the playoffs.
Snead drafted 10 players in April, hence the youth movement continues. So, could the team actually put the Super Bowl LVI MVP on the market? There would certainly be takers. Kupp had one of the great seasons by a wide receiver in NFL annals in 2021. He was limited to eight games in ’22, and rebounded smartly this past season.
Kupp was a third-round pick in 2017. Puka Nacua was a fifth-round selection last April and put up big numbers as a rookie. Snead has shown his draft prowess.
San Francisco 49ers: TE George Kittle
In recent years, there’s been that discussion regarding who the best tight end is currently in the NFL. Many gravitate toward Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and with good reason. He’s been part of four Super Bowl teams the past five years, and is now the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason receptions.
Others lean to San Francisco’s George Kittle, who has made his share of big plays. He has also been a vital part of Kyle Shanahan’s ground game.
The reigning NFC champions have been sort of in the news regarding trade talk, but it has nothing to do with the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. There has been plenty of speculation regarding former first-round wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. Stay tuned.
As for Kittle, he’s been one of the faces of the organization during the Kyle Shanahan Era. However, general manager John Lynch has never been shy when it comes to dealing for players (Jimmy Garoppolo and Christian McCaffrey) and trading them as well (DeForest Buckner).
Kittle would bring a lot to any organization in terms of production and intensity. Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 tight end would also be worthy of no less than a third-round draft choice.
Seattle Seahawks: WR D.K. Metcalf
There’s a new head coach in the Pacific Northwest. Former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald takes over for Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a second straight 9-8 showing, but their 2023 finish did not result in a return to the postseason.
For now, Geno Smith will be the team’s starting quarterback for the third straight year. He took a step or two backward this past season after earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2022. The Seahawks did swing a deal for Washington's Sam Howell, so stay tuned.
It’s not as if he doesn’t have an abundance of talent to work with in wide receivers Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lockett led the team in catches, while Metcalf paced the club in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. The latter is an imposing target at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He’s coming off his second Pro Bowl campaign and is under contract until 2025.
The Seahawks selected defensive tackle Byron Murphy (Texas) in the first round, but still have a lot of holes to fill on defense. Metcalf could net a big haul in terms of draft choices, so stay tuned. If general manager John Schneider was to part ways with any one of his talented receivers, D.K. would be the likely choice. However, that's a very big IF.