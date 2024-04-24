2024 NFL Mock Draft, The Botch Job: How every team screws up its first-round pick
One of the beautiful things about any NFL Draft is the hope among fans about how one great draft pick could change everything for their favorite franchise. However, the flip side of that is how damaging it could be if things go wrong for a team in the draft. What if a team makes the absolute wrong pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? What would those picks be and how would screwing up the pick hurt the team?
That’s what we’re going to find out. Once again, we’re channeling our inner Frank Reynolds with his toe knife and screwing over every team in the first round with this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. It’s a Botch Job!
Now, to be sure, some of this is probably extremely unrealistic for how the draft could play out, though some picks are actually in play for these given teams. But the reality of the situation is that most fan bases should be hoping this is exactly what their team doesn’t do in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
You could really boil the Chicago Bears screwing up this pick to begin the 2024 NFL Draft to one phrase: Not taking Caleb Williams.
The USC quarterback is singular in his abilities and, for as high as I am on some of the other top-tier quarterbacks in this draft class, it's foolish to think that anyone stands out as a prospect in the same way that Williams does. He's a franchise-changing player that the Bears simply have to select.
This isn't to disparage Drake Maye, who is my clear-cut No. 2 quarterback for me in this class. Especially with the infrastructure that the Bears have put into place in building this roster, Maye could very well be the savior of the Chicago if he were to go there. However, the ceiling is lower and the floor might also be too than it is with Williams, which is why anything but him is screwing up the first overall pick.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Considering we're talking about first-round screw-ups in this mock draft, it might surprise you to see a widely projected pick here with the Washington Commanders selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. But when you get down to it, there are two reason why the Heisman Trophy winner stays going at No. 2 in the Botch Job. First, Caleb Williams is still on the board and not taking him, as with the Bears, is always going to be wrong. But more importantly, Daniels has more potential warts and, thus, inherent risk than some people want to admit.
Daniels' dual-threat ability and deep passing make him an electric playmaker, of which there's no denying. But far too often he relies too heavily on his physical gifts and tools. His response is not reliably to check down and he then searches for the big play, either with his arm or his legs. That, however, also opens him up to taking too many sacks, risky decision-making and contact on a slight frame.
There's a world where Daniels is great, no question. There's also an equally likely world where those issues don't just persist but are exacerbated at the NFL level.
3. New England Patriots: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Now we get to the really interesting part, the one where Caleb Williams would actually be a mistake. For me, the only team in the semi-realistic range (Re: the Top 3) where the USC quarterback could land that would be a bad pick would be the New England Patriots. But this truly comes down to what I see with the Patriots in this particular spot more than how I view Williams and his outlook wherever he lands.
For as much of a force multiplier I believe Williams could be for any NFL offense, the Patriots are in arguably the worst shape of any team in this position. Their offensive line is passable but not good, their pass-catching corps is among the league's worst, and the defense has shown some cracks as well. Maybe Williams could still make it work, but the Patriots should truly, seriously consider not taking a QB and trading the No. 3 pick to fill out the roster, ride through 2024 with Jacoby Brissett and then hit the hard reset in 2025. Right now, the right infrastructure isn't in place.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Let me get ahead of this one: I freaking love Malik Nabers as a prospect. The LSU product should be nicknamed Welch's with the juice that the kid has. He's electric as a developing route-runner but he's a total monster after the catch who routinely embarrasses defensive backs when they try to get the right angles to tackle him. But despite how much I love Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. is still the top receiver in this class for me.
Perhaps the biggest thing I can say about the splitting hairs with Nabers and Harrison is that the latter feels more scheme-proof. There is a world where Nabers is put into a situation where his strengths aren't played to and he fails to reach his ceiling. MHJ, meanwhile, has enough multi-faceted talents in his arsenal that he could likely go anywhere with competent quarterback play and be a Pro Bowler. So for me, even with how much I love Nabers, taking him over Harrison would still be a mistake.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
For a while, this was a popular pick in mock drafts. And to some degree, it does make sense. With Mike Williams gone and Keenan Allen traded, the Los Angeles Chargers are severely lacking in terms of the weapons around Justin Herbert right now. So getting Brock Bowers in the building would help to answer that. Plus, you just know Jim Harbaugh would love the Georgia tight end as a true, blue-blooded, certified football guy.
Here's the thing, though. Despite how much I believe in Bowers, his positional value likely doesn't make him worthy of a Top 5 pick. That's just part of why this would be a mistake, though. On top of that, the Chargers are in prime position to trade back, which they should do. But even if they don't, taking Bowers over Harrison, Rome Odunze or even an offensive tackle is a misfire on LA's part if they truly want to start anew in the Harbaugh era.
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
A strong argument could be made that the New York Giants very badly need to improve their offensive line. That can be true while it's also true that taking such a player with the No. 6 overall pick would be a mistake for the G-Men.
For as poorly as the offensive line as a whole worked last season, this is still a franchise that's used a first-round pick on an offensive tackle in two drafts since 2020. Sure, it looks like Evan Neal might've been a horrific whiff, but it's still somewhat early in that experiment. Meanwhile, continuing to throw premium resources at the position when wide receiver is a wasteland would be irresponsible on the part of Joe Schoen.
I fully expect the Giants to take a wide receiver. As good as Joe Alt is, he's not more impactful for the Giants that MHJ or Odunze would be -- and that's not including the possibility of draft Daniel Jones' replacement.
7. Tennessee Titans: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Basically, the Tennessee Titans look like the polar opposite of the Giants picking before them. Before free agency, I would've told you that this was a team that should prioritize offensive tackle but that could justifiably still consider wide receiver their top area that needed to be addressed. After inking Calvin Ridley to a monster contract with DeAndre Hopkins and still-waiting-on-realized-potential Treylon Burks there as well, that's no longer the case.
Understanding that Hopkins is not a long-term option, the 2024 season in Tennessee needs to prioritize finding out whether or not moving forward with Will Levis is viable. With the receiving corps the Titans have in place, they can do that. The same is not true of the offensive line, one of the NFL's worst units a season ago. Adding any of the top tackles is the more prudent option, because Levis can't find Ridely, Hopkins or even Marvin Harrison Jr. if he's on his back after every snap.
8. Atlanta Falcons: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I struggled to screw up the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick more than a lot of other teams that we'll be talking about. This is a roster that could be in a great position to compete already, which means they're also a roster that could go a lot of different directions with the eighth overall pick.
When the dust settled, though, I went with the potential pick that would make the most Falcons fans angry, which would be drafting a Top 10 quarterback after paying Kirk Cousins a lucrative contract -- perhaps too eagerly, it should be said -- in free agency. Yes, Cousins isn't the long-term option and there is some credence to getting a developmental prospect like McCarthy in the building to learn behind Kirko. But at the end of the day, it's not a truly pressing need.
Virtually any defensive player would be ideal for the Falcons here and a pass-catcher is viable too. Quarterback has some reasoning behind it if it were at all feasible, but it would be anything but popular.
9. Chicago Bears: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Speaking of teams that were difficult to try and screw this up for, the Chicago Bears were certainly one in that category. If they took an edge rusher like Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu, it could work. A wide receiver like Rome Odunze to pair with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and their incoming rookie quarterback would also make a ton of sense. Even an interior defensive lineman or offensive lineman could be worthwhile.
Cornerback, even the top player at the position like Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, was ultimately where I settled as the Bears' biggest potential mistake. After re-upping Jaylon Johnson this offseason while also using second-round picks on Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson in 2022 and 2023, respectively, it's not a big enough need to used a second Top 10 pick here. If Chicago traded back to get another Top 64 pick and still in range for a corner, it becomes more reasonable. But at No. 9, it shouldn't be a cornerback.
10. New York Jets: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
This pick could've been Rome Odunze or it could've been Brock Bowers and I still would not be a fan of the New York Jets going this route with the No. 10 overall pick. I'm fully aware that Joe Douglas and this Jets regime are all-in on the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles tear that kept him out for all of last year, so that means going and improving the receiving corps with another weapon.
What's wrong with that logic, however, is it ignores the biggest need for Gang Green -- offensive line -- when they are in a prime position to address it and set up the franchise better long-term while also helping in the immediate. Moreover, this is an exponentially deeper receiver class than it is an offensive tackle class, so the position scarcity of the pick also makes less sense, even if Odunze is a Tier 1 player at the position.
Whether it's Odunze or Bowers, I fully expect this to be the M.O. of the Jets at No. 10. And rest assured, I'll call it a mistake then too.
11. Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
It's always strange to talk about the Minnesota Vikings at the No. 11 and 23 picks because there are very few worlds wherein I actually expect general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to stick at those picks and not trade up for a quarterback. However, if that were to be the case and Minnesota did get blocked out of making a trade into the Top 5, then the worst thing that they could do would be to then just take a quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. with the 11th overall selection.
Don't get me wrong, I think Penix could be good for the Vikings. Kevin O'Connell and this offense are tailormade to help a rookie thrive basically immediately. But Penix is a flawed prospect that is a tier below the Top 4 for me. He's old -- one of the oldest incoming rookies who could be a first-round pick ever -- with an injury history, not much mobility on film, and questions about his ability to throw to the middle of the field and his overall accuracy.
The Vikings, if they had to stay put, would be much better served taking a top cornerback and then hoping Penix falls to them at No. 23.
12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
For as egregious as I think taking Penix at No. 11 would be, it would be expoentially more of a disaster for the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton to get overly panicked about the quarterback position and take Bo Nix at No. 12. Nix isn't a first-round quarterback by my estimation and it could go horribly for him if he gets into the wrong system. His floor might be relatively high, but the limited ceiling doesn't make him worthy of a Top 32 pick by my evaluation of him, especially at his age.
There are truly a lot of ways that the Broncos could screw this up, though. There has been consistent buzz about the possibility of Denver "mortgaging" its future to trade up for a quarterback, which is how they got into this position in the first place by doing so to get Russell Wilson -- the current Steelers quarterback that the Broncos are still paying $39 million this season.
It would be wisest to trade back to recoup draft picks and build out the roster. Whether this organization does that, however, is another matter entirely.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Doesn't this just feel like a classic Las Vegas Raiders pick? Staring down the face of not getting a first-round quarterback with the Top 6 at the position off of the board, the prudent action for Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce would be to take either the best defensive player on the board or one of several offensive linemen still available. So instead, they take the big, strong, fast receiver in Brian Thomas Jr.
In a vacuum, a receiving corps of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Thomas is something that should get people excited. It's less exciting, however, when you consider that it would be either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell throwing to them behind an offensive line that has pretty glaring holes and a defense that might require the offense to average 30+ per game to have a winning record.
This certainly isn't the worst pick in this mock draft, but that also doesn't make it a smart selection for the Raiders either.
14. New Orleans Saints: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Because of how horribly teams have botched the first round to this point in the draft, the New Orleans Saints should be sitting in the pole position to do what they need to do. Trevor Penning has been bad so far in his career but is slated to start at left tackle. Ryan Ramczyk is one of the best in the NFL at right tackle, but injuries could legitimately force him to retire. So with all but one tackle still on the board, that should be the pick here.
In the interest of screwing it up, though, the Saints then take Marshon Lattimore replacement Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. Now, if the rumors about New Orleans wanting to trade the veteran Lattimore are founded in truth, then there is some credence to taking a corner. At the same time, though, this team has done a good job finding talent and developing it on Day 2 at the position. Pair that with the pressing need on the O-line and this would be a tough look for the Saints to use this pick on Arnold.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Conventional wisdom for Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15 if they come on the clock with the four best wide receivers and Brock Bowers already coming off of the board would be to simply take the best defensive player available. Arguably the last thing that this team needs with a premium pick is another offensive lineman, even a good one like Troy Fautanu, which makes that the botched pick here.
One could make an argument that the Colts would be upgrading at guard by taking Fautanu, who has some inside-out versatility, and replacing 2021 seventh-rounder Will Fries. But that would be a severe misuse of resources for Indianapolis. Getting a weapon for Anthony Richardson should still be Plan A, but not to reach on someone outside of the players already picked. Landing a defensive upgrade should be Plan B. Drafting another lineman should not be a plan at all.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Why does it feel like this would be exactly like something the Seattle Seahawks would actually do? For as good as this organization has been for a long, long time and even with a new coaching regime in the building, the simple truth of the matter is that there have been some truly head-scratching first-round picks made by this team. Some have worked out, more haven't, but it's been a frustrating norm for Seahawks fans.
So filling the hole at linebacker and prioritizing need over value would be right in line with what we've seen John Schneider do. I'll fully admit that I'm a big fan of Payton Wilson and think he could be a great fit for Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks. At the same time, this is a weak linebacker class and taking any player at that position in the first round would be a mistake, much less doing so in the Top 20, even if it is a need in Seattle.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
On one hand, I fully understand why the Jacksonville Jaguars would feel the need and perhaps even the pressure to add more to their receiving corps. There is quite a lot to like about what Christian Kirk, newcomer Gabe Davis and Zay Jones bring to the table, but that group is clearly lacking a true No. 1 type. And AD Mitchell, though maddeningly inconsistent on his college tape, fits the build and has the upside to be that type of player.
At the same time, it's a tricky business for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence needs a full arsenal of weapons, but he also needs a better offensive line to offer protection while also needing a defense that isn't going to squander leads. So even with the reasoning behind picking someone like Mitchell making sense, it would not be the best course of action for Jacksonville to truly elevate the roster to compete in the AFC.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Offensive line or defensive lineman seems to be the common refrain for the Cincinnati Bengals at the 18th overall pick, as well it should be. The line in front of Joe Burrow is in a bit of flux after Jonah Willams' departure and it does feel as if that would be a priority for this team. But the defense also needs a bit more juice, especially with the offseason loss of D.J. Reader in free agency. There is, however, also a world wherein receiver could come into play for the Bengals.
Tyler Boyd is gone via free agency and, while the expectation remains that Tee Higgins will stay in Cincinnati on the franchise tag, the possibility of him being moved remains in play. To try and replenish that room, which has been a focus for the franchise since drafting Burrow, trying to aggressively replace at least Boyd with someone like Ladd McConkey could be something that the team considers.
Even with that consideration, however, it would be a mistake as the other areas of need deserve a premium investment far more than receiver.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Thankfully, Bo Nix is no longer on the board for the Rams to take him which, as mentioned, would be a mistake based on how I evaluate the Oregon prospect (though it should be said that I like Nix in Sean McVay's system as arguably his best chance for NFL success). And there is definitely a need at cornerback for the Rams as they move forward with this defense, particularly with Aaron Donald no longer in the building.
However, Nate Wiggins is not the right pick, especially with this board. For one, taking an offensive tackle or edge prospect would be better value for LA in this spot and would also fill positions of need, not to mention two potential Donald replacements still being on the board. More than that, though, Wiggins is a risky, risky prospect. His movement skills and athleticism are undeniable but his frame is problematic, which plays into concerns about his tackling as well. At No. 19, that's too much risk to take on, especially when other needs can be addressed more comfortably at this spot.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
There are three big needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers coming into the 2024 NFL Draft that most people expect Omar Khan to address in some order with his first three or four selections: Wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line. The order in which those needs are addressed and how the Steelers go about it is of the utmost importance, though. And taking a player like Zach Frazier at No. 20 would be getting off to a poor start.
Frazier is the goods at center and Pittsburgh has a clear need. They shipped Mason Cole out of the building after an awful 2023 season and that spot needs to be filled. But for my money, Frazier is not a first-round value and isn't even the top center prospect (that belongs to Jackson Powers-Johnson or Graham Barton, depending on the flavor you like). Passinig on Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry in this spot if your'e the Steelers to reach for a center, even if a good one who can be a solid starter, is not smart business.
21. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
You're probably looking at this pick and thinking something along the lines of "how is the Miami Dolphins taking an offensive tackle and filling a longstanding need on the line a mistake?" I fully get that line of thinking and it's not wrong. Offensive line has been a popular selection for the Dolphins in mock drafts for good reason. But the key is that they need someone ready to play immediately, and I'm not sure Tyler Guyton is that guy.
Guyton really started to rise at the Senior Bowl where he performed well. But his final season at Oklahoma showed a player who is simply more raw technically than it feels like some want to admit. We've seen the Dolphins take this type of developmental player early before, but not when they were in a proverbial win-now window like they currently occupy. Guyton may take some time to become the potential player he could develop into, but the Dolphins may not have the runway necessary for that.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
In reality, Dallas Turner just feels like a player that Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would love. The biggest reason and potential problem with that is the franchise taking Nolan Smith out of Georgia at the end of the first round a year ago. But more than that in terms of botching this pick, the Eagles just traded Haason Reddick this offseason because of an apparent surplus at the position. What good does recreating that issue do?
All of the current buzz is that Roseman and the Eagles will be aggressive to get a cornerback they love, which makes total sense. This is an aging secondary that is shallow on the depth chart to begin with. With extra draft capital, trading up could make a world of sense to make that happen. Taking another edge rusher, even a great player like Dallas Turner, does not fit that same bill of logical thinking.
23. Minnesota Vikings (via HOU): Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
I would once again like to reiterate that I don't expect the Vikings to be in the position where they still own the No. 23 overall pick whenever that selection comes up on the clock. But in a world wherein they are, then taking someone like Chop Robinson in this spot would be an absolutely awful mistake for Minnesota moving forward.
So much about the draft is about resource allocation. And in that light, the Vikings just handed out a big-money free agency contract to Jonathan Greenard this offseason ostensibly to replace Danielle Hunter. But the club also signed Andrew Van Ginkel and Jihad Ward as well. So to take a prospect like Robinson, an ultra-toolsy edge rusher who is far from a sure thing as he needs development with his technique, would be a massive misfire.
Again, I don't see this actually coming into play, but if it did, EDGE would be a position that the Vikings should probably avoid, particularly with Robinson.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
With how Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have handled this offseason, literally nothing would surprise me with the No. 24 pick. Having said that, this team should very much be targeting an offensive lineman early and then addressing the need at wide receiver later. That should be the modus operandi for the organization when they're in the heat of the draft. But even if that were to change, then Xavier Worthy should unequivocally not be the selection.
Look, speed kills. We know that, we live by it (especially in the modern NFL). Worthy is the fastest player to ever run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. And that could conceivably play well and mesh with what the Cowboys have in place with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks at the top of the depth chart. However, the Texas product is slight-framed and not particularly nuanced at the position. That's not worth a first-round pick, especially with other such pressing needs on display.
25. Green Bay Packers: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
One could very easily argue that this would actually be a great pick for the Green Bay Packers and there's some logic in that. Olu Fashanu might have the highest ceiling of any offensive tackle in the class, an absolute freak athlete with measurables to match. The problem is that he didn't put the entire package together in his final season at Penn State. There is technical refinement needed, especially for him to hold up against NFL-caliber edge rushers on every snap.
The Packers could reap long-term benefits from drafting Fashanu, which is why I'm giving some credence to this not being an outright botched pick for Green Bay. At the same time, after parting ways with David Bakhtiari, this is most definitely a team that could use an immediate answer at tackle and I'm not sure based on the shortcomings already mentioned that Fashanu is necessarily that player.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Outside of wide receiver -- which is just too big of a reach to even consider the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking after re-upping with Mike Evans this offseason -- there isn't truly a position where this team would be making a surefire mistake by selecting. Having said that, Texas interior defensive lineman Byron Murphy II is arguably the best player still on the board and that might not be the most prudent pick for the Bucs.
Tampa has invested quite a bit into their defensive front over the past several years, taking Vita Vea in the first round in 2018, using a first-rounder on Calijah Kancey last year, and taking Logan Hall in the second round the year prior. It's clearly a point of emphasis, which could be why Murphy would be a consideration. But with bigger, more glaring holes on the offensive line, in the secondary, and on the edge, it would be a mistake to take Murphy over some of the other options on the board.
27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
One idea that has been bouncing around my head for weeks now is the possibility of the Cardinals using both first-round picks on wide receiver. Kyler Murray is already locked in as Arizona's franchise quarterback and the franchise is almost sure to take a receiver with the first of their Top 32 selections. But with only Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch to write home about, they could use another rookie to come in and contribute as a pass-catcher.
At the end of the day, though, using two first-rounders on the same position -- especially for a team like the Cardinals with that overall roster -- would be unwise. This is a roster that simply lacks talent at multiple spots on both sides of the ball. Doubling up with premium draft picks at the same position could work but doing so in spite of value would not make sense at all. No. 27 should be a best player available pick, and Keon Coleman, though I like him, isn't that in this spot.
28. Buffalo Bills: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Especially with how this board has fallen as every team is screwing up their first-round pick in this mock draft, you could make a strong case that the Buffalo Bills definitely shouldn't address wide receiver at this point. And there's definitely some merit to that, especially since there is a secondary need at cornerback. So in that regard, taking Cooper DeJean after a bit of a fall down the board could make a ton of sense.
But the truth of the matter is that there are still talented receivers left on the board. Someone like Xavier Legette seems like a perfect fit for the Bills offense with Josh Allen and would diversify the skill set with the position group in the building. It's rare that I would argue that a team has to take a player at one specific position but, with the way this receiver class could shake out and the Bills having traded Stefon Diggs, it kind of feels like Buffalo must be in on a receiver.
29. Detroit Lions: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
If you didn't know before the 2023 draft, you certainly know now: The Detroit Lions are going to do what they think is best for the team, even if that absolutely goes in contrast of what everyone else thinks. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell do things their way and it is definitely not always by conventional wisdom. So in terms of making a pick that most people would never see coming, the Lions are a top candidate.
After extending Penei Sewell, I don't truly foresee that unconvential selection being a tackle like Taliese Fuaga but, with some thinking the Oregon State product could play in guard, it can't be ruled out. But this Lions team needs to address its defense. Players like Jer'Zhan Newton or Laiatu Latu still on the board would be ideal, so passing them up for a position that's not a dire need for this team would not be the best move at all.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
When it comes to the Baltimore Ravens, there are three positions that could be addressed at this spot that would best serve the long-term outlook of the franchise. Taking a cornerback to address depth there could be beneficial. There is a need for an offensive lineman with the issues they've endured there in recent years. And this team seemingly perpetually needs more edge rusher depth. On top of that, you could also justify selecting a receiver.
So botching the pick comes down to addressing none of those things. This team doled out a monster contract to Justin Madubuike this offseason while Brent Urban and Michael Pierce are solid veterans to comprise the rest of the line. But Johnny Newton is really similar to what Madubuike brings to the table, so taking him here -- even if it's objectively good value to land the Illinois product at No. 30 -- would be a poor use of their draft capital based on what the team needs.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
This might be the pick that I'm least confident in being truly screwed up. For the San Francisco 49ers, this is a team that always seems to be on the lookout for how they can improve their defensive front. They traded for Chase Young at the deadline last year and even signed Leonard Floyd to replace him this offseason. So being able to land Laiatu Latu at this spot wouldn't necessarily be out of character for the Niners.
Despite the truth in all of that, it still feels like it would ultimately be a bit of a mistake for the 49ers in this spot. They need to address the offensive line in a truly meaningful way, could have a growing need at wide receiver depending on what happens with Brandon Aiyuk, and the secondary is a bit patchwork at the moment. Thus, even with the value of Latu at this spot, there are other avenues to make the team overall more complete.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
To round out our first round of screw-ups in this mock draft, we have the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Really, the 32nd overall pick should be about whichever prospect that Brett Veach and the front office likes best on the board at either wide receiver or offensive tackle. Those are by far the most glaring needs for this roster and, more importantly, both directly affect their biggest asset, Patrick Mahomes.
Yet, there still could be a world wherein the departure of L'Jarius Sneed this offseason hangs in their minds and someone like Kool-Aid McKinstry could be someone they look to in order to address such a need. The problem with that is it diminishes the upside of the picks at bigger positions of need and, perhaps more crucially, the Chiefs have done phenomenally at developing mid and late-round cornerbacks, so using a premium pick to replace Sneed simply might not be worth it.