NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick’s likeliest landing spot now losing steam
Despite winning six Super Bowls as a head coach, Bill Belichick won't have the keys to his next franchise just handed to him.
By Lior Lampert
Despite signs pointing toward former long-time New England Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick becoming the next coach of the Atlanta Falcons, there seems to have been a bump in the road.
According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, Belichick and the Falcons are in a “dispute of power.” Per Marino, Atlanta’s owner Arthur Blank is unsure of whether or not he wants to yield McKay’s responsibilities to Belichick. However, he also points out that Blank believes that the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach offers them “the best chance of winning today.”
The Falcons are expected to meet with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel this week, which would mark the 14th person reported to have interviewed for the position. In addition to Vrabel, Atlanta has interviewed notable candidates including Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions offensive coordinator), Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans offensive coordinator), and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan head coach).
Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons losing steam
Facing stiff competition for a head coaching vacancy that is highly coveted, Belichick isn’t going to be handed the job simply because of his illustrious resume.
After allowing defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to interview for other jobs around the league before he was eventually named the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, many assumed it was because Belichick was coming to Atlanta to be the head coach and man the defensive side of the ball.
However, Josh Kendall of The Athletic (subscription required) has pushed back on that notion, implying that Belichick's joining the Falcons is beginning to lose its luster. The “Belichick candidacy has lost momentum in the past week,” Kendall notes.
The potential marriage between Belichick and the Falcons will come down to the two sides finding a middle ground in power distribution.