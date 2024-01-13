NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick’s likeliest next stop coming into focus
It's time for Bill Belichick to plan the next chapter of his illustrious career.
After leaving the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick needs to ponder the next move in his career carefully. He is the most successful coach in NFL history, but because so much of his success came with Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl ring without Belichick, it feels like there's a little asterisk the legendary coach must address.
Speaking on SportsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler stated that there is a belief around the league of "mutual interest" between Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons (h/t Bleacher Report).
Fowler mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers as another possible destination for the six-time Super Bowl champion.
NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick, Falcons share mutual interest
On paper, Atlanta seems to make the most sense for Belichick. They were 7-10 this season despite a less-than-ideal quarterback and head coach situation between Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith. Ridder threw as many interceptions as touchdowns this past season and didn't inspire much confidence under center.
Belichick might love the fact that the Falcons don't have an established quarterback situation so the bar is low for him and he can pick the route he wants go in, whether that's a veteran with star talent like Russell Wilson or a young ascending signal-caller. He and Arthur Blank can map out a plan for the future, with Belichick having the kind of full say and respect over the organization that he enjoyed in Foxboro.
There are talented pieces in Atlanta like Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Jonnu Smith, and Jessie Bates III. The Falcons look like a successful rebuilding/retooling project just waiting to happen, and they are a chance for Belichick to elevate an organization and prove that he doesn't need Brady to win a Super Bowl ring.
Of course, Belichick had success before as a coordinator and as a head coach for the Cleveland Browns, but doing it as the main man in Atlanta would add a truly definitive exclamation mark to an already GOAT-tier head coaching career.