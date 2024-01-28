NFL rumors: Sounds like Bill Belichick has already written off one 2025 coaching destination
Bill Belichick used to love what the New York Giants stood for and what they were all about.
By John Buhler
The odds are against Bill Belichick getting to lead his own NFL team in 2024. With six of the eight teams with head-coaching vacancies filled, including the only team who interviewed him in the Atlanta Falcons, the former New England Patriots head coach may have to sit out a year in his early 70s. The only teams with openings are the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.
While there is an outlandish possibility he could take over the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason if Andy Reid were to retire, don't count on it. For Belichick, all eyes appear to be on 2025. He has been tied to a few teams who may need a head coach by then, including two franchises he used to work for based out of New Jersey: The New York Jets and the New York Giants. The latter one is so intriguing.
However, ESPN's Jordan Ranaan divulged some very interesting information on the latest episode of Breaking Big Blue. Simply, he said Belichick does not view the Giants' organization like he once did.
“I’ve heard this multiple times over the past five, six, seven years. And it’s a dirty little secret, maybe, about Bill Belichick and the Giants. I don’t think he looks at the Giants the same way he used to look at the Giants when he was here.”
Belichick may have been a fantastic defensive coordinator for them under Bill Parcells in the mid-to-late 1980s, but that team was owned by Wellington Mara, not the current setup of John Mara and Steve Tisch. His opinion of the Giants has changed so much he dissuades people from going there.
“Over the years, Bill Belichick has given advice to people . . . that he didn’t really like the setup of the Giants organization. Like, he didn’t think the Giants (were) this great organization. Bill Belichick, like everybody else watching from the outside (and) watching the way it’s set up, doesn’t think — at least this is what I’ve heard — it’s this great organization in its current iteration."
Two things can be true. The Giants may be poorly run now, but Belichick appreciates what they were.
“That doesn’t mean Bill Belichick doesn’t love the Giants and appreciate everything they’ve done for him and have great memories.”
Frankly, he is not alone. I have always thought the Mara/Tisch setup did them more harm than good.
“He’s directly told that to people — be careful about the organization and their setup and the way it’s run. That’s happened. So, yes, Bill Belichick loves the New York Football Giants, the organization, and the memories he has from the past. It doesn’t mean he’s bats— crazy in love with the Giants organization right now.”
If the Giants were in the market for a new head coach, that means Brian Daboll lasted just three years.
NFL rumors: Bill Belichick may not be about the New York Giants anymore
While this may not be the NFL team I root for, I do follow along with the Giants closer than most franchises. This is the team my dad somewhat grew up rooting for, but my uncle and cousin are die-hard fans of this team. At times, I can occasionally hop on the G-Men's bandwagon. However, it has been much harder for me to do since one of my favorite all-time players retired in Michael Strahan.
When Wellington Mara passed, leading to the current setup involving John Mara and Steve Tisch, the dynamic changed. The Giants kept selling people IBM when the people wanted Microsoft. It may be a franchise entrenched in tradition, but they are close to being the Chicago Bears than they are to being the Pittsburgh Steelers. Belichick played a part in two ... actually, all four of their Super Bowls...
To me, I think it goes back to an incredibly simplistic issue that has undermined them for years. The Giants do not draft well and don't hit home runs in free agency. There have been questionable coaching hires, but front office shenanigans has turned IBM into Kodak. I mean, it is still out there, but you cannot expect for those two properties to make up the bulk of your portfolio to be a billionaire.
Belichick may still have some affinity for the Giants, but like Roger Murtaugh, he's too old for that ish.