NFL outsider has an outlandish prediction for Bill Belichick's future
There is one outlandish possibility that could have Bill Belichick coaching in the NFL next season.
By John Buhler
With the Atlanta Falcons opting to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris over him, Bill Belichick may have to sit out the 2024 NFL season before getting his next opportunity to lead his next time. The only two other openings across the league right now are the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders, neither have shown any real interest in the 70-something head coach.
This would be the first season Belichick has been out of coaching probably in his entire adult life. He had been the face of the New England Patriots pretty much throughout the entirety of the 21st century. Of course, there is a chance a ninth head-coaching opportunity might open up. I hate to say it, but there have been rumors that this might be it for Andy Reid leading the Kansas City Chiefs.
Reid is in his 60s and already has two Super Bowl championships under his belt. He is already a hall-of-fame head coach from his time in Kansas City and with the Philadelphia Eagles before that. This year has not been easy for the Chiefs and Big Red. Even if they were to fall to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, he could call it a career, and nobody would even bat an eyelash at it.
However, FS1's Craig Carton connected the dots nobody else would by getting The Hoodie to KC.
It sounds completely outlandish, but I think the fit is better for Belichick in Kansas City than it ever was in Atlanta. He wanted total control in Atlanta, and the alarmed Atlanta brass did not cave to his demands. With Clark Hunt and Brett Veach calling the shots, Belichick will have to ask himself this one question: Is it more important to have full and total control than it is to have a shot at history?
If Belichick's ego is humbled, he can win Lombardi Trophy No. 7 because he has Patrick Mahomes.
Craig Carton ties Bill Belichick to Kansas City Chiefs if Andy Reid retires
The biggest holdup in getting Belichick to Atlanta was that he wanted to bring all of his guys into the building. After seeing the steaming bags of crap Joe Judge, Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were as NFL head coaches, I can understand why the Falcons' front office was not in favor of this in the end. I do have a solution that would make a potential Belichick/Chiefs partnership work out great...
I would retain Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator because his side of the ball is not only fine, but he and Belichick share New York Giants defensive coordinator ties from their lengthy coaching careers. As far as the offense is concerned, Matt Nagy can kick rocks. What I would do is hire Mahomes' former college head coach Kliff Kingsbury to run the Kansas City offense all by himself.
This would be a way to get Chiefs Kingdom on board with this. Kingsbury played for Belichick. Mahomes and Kingsbury are Texas Tech alums and threw for so many yards together in Lubbock. Not to say Kingsbury could be a coach in waiting once Belichick surpasses Don Shula's all-time win total en route to getting Lombardi Trophy No. 7, but we have seen crazier things happen across the sport.
In the long run, this fit is not a great one, but for the immediate future, what do you have to lose?