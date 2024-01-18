NFL Rumors: Browns latest coaching news rocks the boat in a bad way
The Browns are making some strange personnel decisions again.
After making it to the postseason with Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Cleveland Browns should be thinking about maintaining what is working around the quarterback position and adding star talent to the rest of the squad in order to make an all-in push for a deep playoff run.
Instead, the Browns appear to be taking a step backward in another act of self-sabotage, which has seemingly become the hallmark of this organization. The Deshaun Watson trade, for example, set the franchise back in terms of draft capital and finances without any sort of material upgrade, and they made that move after already improving on the field.
Now, the Browns are making a less catastrophic decision but one that is bizarre and should infuriate fans nonetheless.
According to CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, the Browns have decided to fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. The veteran insider added that players on the Browns aren't happy about these decisions.
The Cleveland Browns love getting in the way of themselves, do it again
Nor should they be happy. It is beyond bizarre to see the Browns essentially scapegoat three men on the offensive side of the ball for a clear issue at the quarterback position, as well as an additional problem of a lack of wide receiver depth behind superstar WR1 Amari Cooper.
Cleveland is firing three highly-regarded coaches who all did an excellent job in 2023. The running back and tight end positions were the least of the Browns concerns, and yet two likable coaches are out the door, with Mitchell's hiring being particularly egregious.
None of these individuals will have trouble finding work quickly, least of all the offensive coordinator Van Pelt. A former quarterback, "AVP" could be the kind of future gem coaching hire that has other franchises salivating at the chance to work with him. Somehow, the Browns are letting him walk away, even though he made an offense run by three well below-average quarterbacks and one somewhat mediocre QB (Flacco) seem semi-competent.
Chalk this up as another reason for Browns fans to smack their heads at an organization that just can't seem to get in the way of themselves. Somehow, it feels like the leader of the front office circus, Jimmy Haslam, is ultimately responsible for this latest unrest.