NFL Rumors: Burrow replacements, Chiefs offense changes, Cowboys sign first-rounder
- Matt Nagy explains lack of deep throws from Chiefs' offense
- Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans from practice squad
- Potential high-profile Joe Burrow replacements for Bengals
NFL Rumors: Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans from practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys have signed Rashaan Evans, the No. 22 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to their 53-man roster, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Evans spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he started all 17 games and accrued 159 tackles and two sacks.
Evans was previously on the Cowboys' practice squad. The linebacker has appeared in three games for Dallas this season, including one start, with three tackles to his name. It has been a battle to re-establish himself this season, but the 28-year-old now gets an opportunity to carve out a consistent role with the Cowboys' main group.
The move comes after rookie defensive end Viliami Fehoko, a fourth-round pick, was placed on IR with an ongoing knee issue.
Dallas was able to sign Evans despite interest from several NFL teams, per Rapoport. He was a legitimate everyday contributor for the Falcons last season, so there's a recent track record of success to bank on. Evans is slated behind Markquese Bell on the Cowboys' depth chart, but he figures to see a few extra reps following this promotion. Clearly, the front office saw enough to keep Evans from venturing elsewhere.
Evans and the Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers at 1 PM E.T. on Sunday, Nov. 19.