Overreaction Monday: The unsuspecting Chiefs wide receiver who could take over for Hollywood Brown
By Lior Lampert
Everyone is looking around, wondering how the Kansas City Chiefs will replace wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on such short notice.
Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation on the opening drive of his preseason debut with the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the speedy wideout thankfully avoided a season-ending injury, his status for Week 1 (and potentially beyond) is now in jeopardy. Any missed games would be a crushing blow for Kansas City, especially considering the timing of the matter.
At this juncture in the NFL offseason, the open market is slim pickings. There aren't many appealing free-agent options that can fill Brown's shoes. So, the Chiefs may have to get creative should he be sidelined, spurring a potential in-house solution to the problem.
The Chiefs are in a slight pinch, presenting undrafted receiver Justyn Ross with an opportune time to step up. A former standout at Clemson, the 24-year-old has a chance to carve out a role for himself sans Hollywood.
Overreaction Monday: Justyn Ross could be Chiefs WR to take over for Hollywood Brown
An extensive and concerning injury history in his collegiate days prevented Ross from hearing his name called on draft night(s) in 2022. Were it not for durability concerns, he'd presumably have been a mid-round selection -- at worst.
Pro Football Focus had Ross ranked as high as the No. 88 overall prospect on their Big Board during the scouting/evaluation process. Moreover, ESPN's Jordan Reid projected him to be a fourth-round pick, though ultimately never came to fruition. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he possesses the ideal physical traits to be an X receiver in the pros.
Since landing with the Chiefs in December 2023, Ross has appeared in 10 contests and seen a measly 11 targets. His absence this past season stemmed from a six-game suspension for misdemeanor domestic battery and property damage charges. Yes, those are awful indictments showing poor character. But he's healthy, which isn't something he's always had the luxury of saying and can be viewed as a silver lining.
If not now, then when? Ross converted the lone attempt thrown his way versus the Jags in Kansas City's inaugural 2024 exhibition for 23 yards. He made an impressive leaping, toe-tapping catch near the sideline over rookie cornerback De'Antre Prince, showcasing his sturdy hands and catch radius.
Expecting anything from Ross may be far-fetched, given how his career has panned out thus far. Nonetheless, the Chiefs may not have another choice, especially with this type of upside.