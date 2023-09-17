NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who saved their jobs in Week 2, 1 on the hot seat
The Chiefs leveled out their record in Week 2, and most were on the upswing. But one remains a questionable fixture in the team's quest to repeat.
By Josh Wilson
Jawaan Taylor's rule-breaking hack only worked for so long
Jawaan Taylor got away with a questionable offensive alignment in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions for most of the game and finally was called for a penalty late in the game. Mid-week, the NFL distributed alerts to teams that referees would be on high alert for such penalties moving forward after Taylor had clearly gotten away with a liberal interpretation of the rules.
In Week 2, he looked clearly mortal, taking five penalties in the afternoon.
The issue is that the penalties aren't all attributable to that one minor tweak with Taylor's offensive alignment. Two were false starts, two were holding penalties, and just one was illegal offensive formation. Taylor is completely on the wrong page in all facets of the game. While it all could be a byproduct of him trying to adjust to the NFL's crackdown on illegal formations, he needs to figure it out, and fast.
While the rest of the team appears to be progressing in the right direction, Taylor is clearly regressing. He was benched (albeit, temporarily on just one drive) during the game, a clear indicator that he needs to shape up and quick if he wants to hold his role as a starter in Kansas City.
Kansas City needs every piece of its offensive line working in sync. Clearly, Taylor isn't there. He'll need to play penalty-free football next week to save his job and win favor back with the Chiefs fanbase.