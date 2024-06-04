This Chiefs wide receiver could be on the roster bubble, and it's not Kadarius Toney
By John Buhler
Now may be the time for Brett Veach to make another move to his Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps. After trading up to draft Xavier Worthy out of Texas, there may not be room on the roster for former second-round pick Skyy Moore. Despite playing for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, Moore has yet to eclipse 250 receiving yards in a season. He might be on his way out.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently put out one potential trade candidate for all 32 NFL franchises ahead of next season. He sided with Moore for a few reasons. It is the combination of who was already there (Toney and Rashee Rice ... for now), who else came in (Worthy and Hollywood Brown), and Moore potentially having some trade value on the open market. Toney does not have any.
Since Moore is only entering his third NFL season out of Western Michigan, he might be able to fetch something in return for the Chiefs' bad investment. I put it out there earlier today that a team like the Dallas Cowboys could get him for merely a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the dollars and cents to make sense. Somebody might be able to offer more, but Moore is not offering KC much.
No matter what happens, I suspect the Chiefs would prefer to trade Moore rather than release him.
Skyy Moore is the Kansas City Chiefs' likeliest offseason trade candidate
In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for NFL teams to move on from quarterbacks and wide receivers well before their rookie contract expires. Quarterbacks obviously get more headlines than receivers do in this, but it has become a bit of an epidemic. In truth, it may have more to do with the unrealistic expectations that some franchises have placed on these players. Can he play or not?
For a multitude of reasons, it hasn't worked out for Moore in Kansas City. While Brown and Worthy will try to duke it out to be Patrick Mahomes' second favorite target after tight end Travis Kelce, Rice and Toney have proven to be more reliable playmakers in the Kansas City receiving corps than Moore, and that says something. Toney is a borderline draft bust, while Rice has so many legal issues to sort out.
Ultimately, the Chiefs actually have an abundancy of riches in its receiving corps. The additions of Brown and Worthy have certainly made it so. If I were Veach, I would try to find a team in dire need of receiving depth, somebody who will have balls available to be thrown and doesn't have a proven commodity at the No. 3 spot in-house. If Veach can get anything in return for Moore, that'd be great.
In the meantime, we cannot reasonably expect all five of these receivers to make the Chiefs' roster.