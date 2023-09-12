NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Jets after Aaron Rodgers injury
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick expressed interest in joining the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers out for the season due to an Achilles injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets entered the season with so much hope and promise now that they had Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. Rodgers made his official debut on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, which was to be his first step to helping lead the Jets to the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl. But four snaps into the game, Rodgers sat down on the turf after a sack, was carted off to the locker room, and was ruled out. On Monday, the Jets revealed that Rodgers ruptured his Achilles and is done for the season.
Jets fans muttered to themselves, "Of course, we can't have anything nice." But, the Jets did pick up the 22-16 overtime win behind a relief effort from Zach Wilson and a punt return touchdown by Xavier Gipson. Jets head coach Robert Saleh declared that Wilson would be their guy the rest of the way. But, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets were reaching out to veteran quarterbacks in free agency.
It appears that one name is interested in joining the team.
Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that he spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who told him that his agent reached out to the Jets to let them know he's interested in making a return. Schultz also revealed that Kaepernick texted him, "I just need a shot."
Kaepernick last played in the NFL back in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. A second-round pick by the 49ers in 2011, Kaepernick took over for Alex Smith as the starter in his second season, helping lead the team to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl 47 appearance. Since the conclusion of the 2016 season, a team has yet to sign him to a contract.
In his six years with the 49ers, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of his passes. Additionally, Kaepernick ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries.
The quarterback has held numerous workouts for teams since that season. In May 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders had a workout for Kaepernick, but no deal ever materialized.
It will remain to be seen who the Jets will bring in at quarterback now that Rodgers is out for the season. But what is known is that the team still has faith in Wilson to lead the offense, at least for now. With the team facing the Dallas Cowboys and their stellar defense this upcoming Sunday, one has to wonder if the Jets will bring in a free agent to fill out the depth chart and if so, who that would be.