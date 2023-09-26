Overreaction Tuesday: 3 insane trades Jerry Jones could make to 'fix' the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys took a tough Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. If Jerry Jones were the overreacting type, what three trades could he pull off to help "fix" America's Team?
By Luke Norris
After roughing up the New York Giants and New York Jets by a combined 70-10 score to kick off their 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a bit of a trap game in Week 3 and took a 28-16 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
In the least shocking news of the week, Cowboys fans were freaking out as the game unfolded while haters of America's Team are overjoyed.
Relax, folks. It's Week 3. Do you know what happened in Week 3 last year? The eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts, who won just three more games the rest of the season.
To make things clear, I'm in no way saying these Dallas Cowboys are on the same level as the Kansas City Chiefs. They're not. But despite the unfortunate loss of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys are still loaded with tons of talented players.
Upset losses happen. That's just the nature of the NFL. But to pretend Dallas isn't still one of the best teams in the NFC is just irresponsible. They had a lousy week and lost to a bad team. Again, it happens. No roster moves really need to be made, although any team can always improve, right?
So, let's say Jerry Jones did want to shake things up a bit. Yeah, I know he's long been known to be a rational and unemotional owner who wouldn't dare change the status quo (you wouldn't believe how hard I laughed while writing that sentence).
But what if he actually did want to get a little bold and make a few trades? Here are three involving some pretty big names that might just work, starting with a guy the Cowboys just faced.
Dallas Cowboys trade target after Week 3 loss: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz
Okay, so maybe Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is a little expensive.
But let's face it. Losing Dalton Schultz hurt the Dallas Cowboys. And while the young trio of Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and rookie Luke Schoonmaker is adequate, Ertz would undoubtedly be an upgrade. Jones could easily ship one of those guys and a late-round pick to Arizona and be done with it.
Despite the victory over Dallas, the Cardinals aren't in win-now mode, so don't be surprised if they shop the 32-year-old as the season progresses. They can free up some cap space as they continue to rebuild while also nabbing a young player and an extra draft pick.