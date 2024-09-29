A rare Cowboys-Giants trade to replace DeMarcus Lawrence
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys could be without one of its defensive stars for an extended period of time this season.
Per ESPN's Todd Archer, DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in Thursday's 20-15 victory of the New York Giants. Archer added that because no bones were dislocated, Lawrence won't need surgery but will likely be headed to injured reserve for 4-8 weeks.
The 11th-year veteran logged three sacks and 14 total tackles in four games so far this season, so Dallas would be losing a pretty critical part of its defense. Lawrence logged one of those sacks against New York on "Thursday Night Football."
A Cowboys-Giants trade to replace DeMarcus Lawerence with Azeez Ojulari
No, I'm not talking about Dallas calling up the New York Jets for Haason Reddick. Jerry Jones loves contract drama but nearly enough to give away assets for it.
However, the Jets' next-door neighbor could possibly be sweet-talked into giving up one of its pass rushers — if the deal is right, of course.
The Giants may not be inclined to trade with its fierce in-division rival (especially when it hasn't beaten them in seven tries) but it may not have an option if the season continues to go downhill.
At 1-3, New York is staring down the barrel of a lost season yet again (it could lose star rookie receiver Malik Nabers if his concussion symptoms worsen). Come trade deadline day on Nov. 5, there are a few expiring contracts it will want to move.
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari is one of those assets. And here's what a trade might look like for the Cowboys to acquire the young edge rusher.
On the final year of his rookie deal, the Georgia product has logged one sack and nine total tackles in four games. It's a far cry from Lawrence's level but he's much younger and has shown major potential.
Ojulari (No. 51) displayed his speed and ability to penetrate the backfield in New York's Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns, where he earned his lone sack of the young season.
Dallas probably wouldn't have to give up more than a third-round pick for Ojulari either (he was selected 50th overall in 2021). That seems like steal for someone of his caliber that hasn't seemed to fully break out in New York yet.
There's plenty of time for a deal to be considered but both teams have needs and they're just going to become more evident as the weeks drag on.