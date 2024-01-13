NFL Rumors: Cowboys have almost no chance of avoiding coaching carousel
The Dallas Cowboys have managed to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from leaving, but Quinn may finally have an opportunity that's too good to pass up.
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the postseason with some of the most highly sought-after staff members. The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers made requests to speak with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, though it seems he will be remaining with the team.
The most notable name on the Cowboys staff is defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been one of the top choices for head coaching vacancies during the past two offseasons. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers have already requested permission to speak with Quinn, according to reports.
Quinn reshaped the Cowboys defense almost immediately after he joined the team in 2021. Prior to his arrival, the Cowboys were allowing a whopping 29.6 points per game. Quinn has gradually lowered that number each year. This season, Dallas ranked fifth in total defense and allowed just 18.5 points per game –– their lowest average in 14 years. The Cowboys also led the league in takeaways during the 2021 and 2022 seasons while sending players like Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to the Pro Bowl.
Teams stuck in the coaching carousel have clamored for Dan Quinn since the end of his first season in Dallas. He has had interviews with numerous teams, including the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, afraid of losing Quinn, extended his defensive coordinator's contract to make him one of the league's highest-paid assistant coaches. That kept Quinn from removing himself from being a coaching candidate, but it might not work this offseason.
The Dallas Cowboys may lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Seattle Seahawks
Dan Quinn rose to prominence as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Quinn's Legion of Boom defenses were the driving force behind Seattle's back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and Seattle's first Super Bowl championship. That performance helped Quinn land a head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, Quinn led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance.
Now, with the Seahawks parting ways with long-time head coach Pete Carroll, Quinn has an opportunity to return to the franchise where he first captured glory. That may be too enticing to pass on, regardless of how much money Jerry Jones throws at him.
"When he physically removed himself from being a coach candidate last year, my thought was always, he's waiting for Seattle," NFL Network Ian Rapaport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's gonna have options this year. He is a really strong candidate. ... Dan Quinn is not a risk. He's been to the Super Bowl. He's a really good coach. I think, Seattle, there's some mutual interest and that would make sense."