NFL Rumors: Cowboys don't have to look far and wide for Dan Quinn replacement
If the Dallas Cowboys so choose, they may have a replacement for Dan Quinn under their own roof.
By Mark Powell
Dan Quinn has left for the rival Washington Commanders, which doubly stings given he knows the Cowboys offensive scheme and he is now leading a team in the same division. Quinn has earned another opportunity to be a head coach, of course, but it's fair for Dallas fans to have hoped it would occur in a different division.
Quinn helped turn the Cowboys defense into a strength, and one of the best units in the league the last few years. However, he was not alone. Dallas had a number of worthwhile assistant coaches they should pursue as potential replacements for Quinn now that he is in Washington.
Unfortunately, one of those is off the board. It's been reported that passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt is expected to head to Washington with Quinn as his defensive coordinator.
The Landry Hat's Jerry Trotta considers this another blow to Dallas's defense:
"Perhaps Whitt wants to spread his wings and build a name for himself outside of McCarthy's shadow, but it's fair to question how much influence he'd have on Washington's defense given Quinn will be the head coach. In Dallas, Whitt would seemingly have full control of the defense."
NFL Rumors: Who will replace Dan Quinn on Cowboys coaching staff?
While Whitt is heading with Quinn, Al Harris might not be. Harris spent last year coaching the DBs, and made a tremendous impact on a Dallas secondary led by Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. FanSided's Cody Williams considered him a candidate just last week:
"Since the Cowboys hired Harris, the team has led the league in turnovers with 116. Moreover, we've seen the secondary in Dallas make an immense leap. Yes, there have been stars made in terms of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but we've also seen the likes of Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson elevate to new heights as well. That's a testament to Harris and the work he's done with his position group."
Harris is a former Pro Bowler for the Green Bay Packers who has since transitioned to coaching. He's inexperience, but considered a rising star in league circles and will receive an opportunity sooner or later. His connection to Mike McCarthy could provide him an edge in Dallas.