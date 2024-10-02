Cowboys lack of Davante Adams trade interest is damning indictment of front office
By Lior Lampert
Amid Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams formally requesting a trade, the Dallas Cowboys have voluntarily bowed out of the sweepstakes.
DLLS Sports' Clarence Hill Jr. has reported that Dallas has "shown no interest" in pulling off a blockbuster swap for Adams. "To no surprise of anyone," the Cowboys insider added.
Hill's got a point. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones passed up on standout running back Derrick Henry this offseason, claiming a player of that caliber wasn't in the team's budget. So, seeing them pass up on Adams shouldn't catch anyone off guard. However, that shouldn't quell the disappointment fans must feel about the news, especially given Dallas' lack of pass-catching options behind All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys lack of Davante Adams trade interest is part of the problem
Veteran journeyman Brandin Cooks is the second receiver on Dallas' depth chart. Albeit a fine player, he's well past his prime and better suited as a third or fourth option on a contending squad. Not to mention, the 31-year-old is dealing with a knee infection that will sideline him for Week 5 and possibly longer.
The average football fan probably can't tell you who's next in line for the Cowboys behind Cooks — Jalen Tolbert. That said, game planning against Dallas becomes that much easier sans the former.
Dallas is bereft of talent in their receiving corps beyond Lamb, even with Cooks. Now, that glaring weakness becomes even more of a concern without the 11-year pro in the mix. With that in mind, any opponent should and will sell out to stop No. 88, forcing someone else to beat them. Wouldn't having someone like Adams to counteract that be nice? But hey, what do we know?
If you're Jones or a member of the Cowboys brass, overlooking the possibility of adding Adams only hurts you. Instead of at least entertaining and entertaining the idea, Dallas ostensibly has their minds made up. Frankly, it's a baffling decision, though it highlights the ineptitude of the front office.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams isn't expected to play in Week 5 when the Raiders face the Denver Broncos. The six-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a hamstring injury with his long-term future in Las Vegas suddenly in question.