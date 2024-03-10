NFL Rumors: Cowboys trade target, Falcons-Cousins holdup, Giants disaster averted
- Giants fanbase receives great news on Saquon Barkley front
- Cold water poured on Falcons-Kirk Cousins hype
- Cowboys allow Michael Gallup to seek a trade
NFL rumors: 'Does not sound' like Eagles will sign Saquon Barkley
The New York Giants are widely expected to part ways with franchise cornerstone Saquon Barkley. The talented RB received the franchise tag a season ago, but the Giants opted not to follow the same path in 2024. While the is still lingering hope of a reunion, Barkley can probably get more money from another team — even with the RB market in shambles.
So, as fans mentally prepare to see Barkley in another uniform, there is one pervading sentiment from the Giants fanbase: Saquon, please do not sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. That idea has been floated with vigor over the last couple days, with Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano cementing those rumors in print.
"But several NFL sources believe Roseman might take a swing at Saquon Barkley, who could be a huge boost to the Eagles offense as both a running back and receiver."
That naturally led to widespread panic in the Giants fanbase, with some disavowing the concept wholeheartedly. Barkley has worked up a ton of goodwill with the New York faithful, but a move to Philadelphia could erase it all. Luckily for those who bleed blue, the Barkley-Philly connection is fading fast.
According to Record Sports' Art Stapleton, "it does not sound" like Barkley is an option for the Eagles.
Of course the Eagles would benefit from adding Barkley to the mix offensively, but a potentially expensive RB does not stand out as a priority for Philadelphia after last season's collapse. That is a fairly expensive roster and, simply put, there are more important areas of need to address.