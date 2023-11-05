NFL rumors: Cowboys wanted trade, Davante Adams almost-destination, Raiders lost money
By Josh Wilson
Jets wanted Davante Adams and were shut down by Raiders
Shortly after the NFL trade deadline, we learned that the Raiders had fired the aforementioned Ziegler and McDaniels. We also learned that their organizational disarray may have cost them possible needle-moving trade opportunities.
We already knew that the Raiders could have traded Hunter Renfrow to the New Orleans Saints, a move that would have reunited him with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, now slinging it for the Saints.
Now, we also know that the Raiders could have traded Davante Adams. Of course, that was known to some degree, as a player of his stature on the trade market surely would have garnered interest on the trade market from some teams. But we now know who precisely: The New York Jets.
According to Adam Schefter, the Jets tried to trade for Adams, who played with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay just a few seasons ago. It says a lot about New York's hopes for a Rodgers return this season (and, his staying power in New York beyond this season).
The Raiders, though, turned the trade offer down, despite the Jets going somewhat aggressively for it.
While it might look a bit curious that the Raiders didn't want to liquidate a large contract like Adams while they were cleaning house on management and coaching in order to secure a blank slate for whoever comes in next to design the team, it makes some sense. Adams is a good player that the Raiders may not want to move off of just yet, under team control for seasons to come.