NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys could receive crippling blow with Trevon Diggs injury
The Dallas Cowboys fear that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in a practice drill.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys fear Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice, per Tom Pelissero. Diggs will undergo an MRI to confirm whether those fears are based in reality.
Diggs, who has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in all of football over the past two years, will almost certainly miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. But that appears to be the least of the Cowboys concern right now.
Without Diggs, expect former Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene to step into his role on the outside. Former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, who Dallas acquired this offseason via trade, will also take on an advanced role.
Trevon Diggs injury news: How long will Cowboys CB be out for?
If the fears of a torn ACL are correct, Trevon Diggs will miss the rest of the regular season and should recover in time for training camp next season. Igbinoghene is a former first-round pick out of Auburn who flamed out with Miami. However, he clearly has talent, and the Cowboys see a lot in him. Will he be the lockdown corner Diggs has been in Dallas? Surely not. But the combination of Igbinoghene and Gilmore would be good enough to start on some NFL teams.
Diggs was almost certain to miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With fears of his ACL tear now confirmed via MRI, the Cowboys will have to get used to life without him in the secondary.
This outs added pressure on the likes of Micah Parsons, who can often disrupt a quarterback's timing on his own. Parsons creates immediate pressure in the backfield, even when doubled by an offensive lineman and a chipping RB/TE. On the other side of the defensive line, this creates opportunities for Leighton Vander Esch, among others, to get sacks as well.
Dallas will need a career season out of Parsons, which is saying something considering he's already notched some All-Pro caliber campaigns.