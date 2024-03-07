NFL Rumors: Dark horse Justin Fields trade suitor may actually be his best option
An NFL reporter predicts that a dark horse team will trade for Justin Fields, which may be his best option.
By Lior Lampert
As it becomes more evident that the Chicago Bears will select USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it feels like only a matter of time before Justin Fields is re-routed.
Where Fields ends up or what the Bears can get in return for him remains uncertain, but his playing for a new team next season feels like a foregone conclusion. However, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt predicts ($) that a dark horse team will take a flier on the 2021 first-round pick, which may be an ideal landing spot for him.
NFL Rumors: Browns predicted to trade for Justin Fields
Rosenblatt believes that the Cleveland Browns will trade for Fields to serve as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s backup:
“It makes so much sense if Fields isn’t traded somewhere to start, especially since Watson has underperformed and been injured since joining Cleveland,” he said.
Watson has vastly underperformed based on the fully guaranteed $230 million the Browns signed him to in 2022, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 starts, but paying him that much money makes him virtually impossible to bench when he’s healthy.
Cleveland’s franchise signal-caller underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Nov. 15, though he should make a full recovery ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Moreover, 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco has expressed a desire to return to the Browns next season, which could be a cheaper alternative to a backup quarterback than Fields without having to give up draft capital or include other players in a trade.
However, Fields presents the Browns with a unique opportunity to see what they have in a 25-year-old quarterback as he sits behind Watson (barring a setback or another injury) and as an insurance policy in case the latter has another disappointing season, which would make Cleveland feel inclined to at least consider having internal discussions about his future with the team.
The Browns would be a solid option for Fields, arguably his best.