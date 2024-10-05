Davante Adams big, justified concern could crush Jets’ dreams
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for their Week 5 matchup against the rival Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the front office is dealing with an unenviable task — trading star wide receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler requested a trade off the team, and the Raiders are trying to land the best deal possible.
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported that the expectation in the league is that Adams wants to be traded to the New York Jets. That's not necessarily a huge surprise, considering he would reunite with quarterback and former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. It has been a dream scenario for Jets fans, and Rodgers has openly expressed his desire to play with him again over the years.
But there could be one thing that could make Adams apprehensive about joining the Jets.
According to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, while Adams does want to reunite with Rodgers, he has "some concerns" about the quarterback's plans to stay on the Jets beyond this season.
"New York has been eyeing Adams since last year, and now it’s getting a real shot," writes Russini. "Trade talks could heat up next week as Aaron Rodgers has been clear with owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh that he wants his former teammate in green. The Jets have been in touch with the Las Vegas Raiders all week, and while I don’t sense the Jets are anxious to get this done as soon as possible, the Raiders and Adams want to get a move on.
"While Adams would like to be reunited with his former QB, I was told he has some concerns about Rodgers’ plans to stay in New York past this season."
Davante Adams has 'some concerns' about Aaron Rodgers staying on Jets beyond this season
This is a reasonable concern for Adams. Rodgers is currently 40-years-old and coming off a season in which he ruptured his Achilles.
Rodgers is in the middle of his three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets. He is under contract next season, where he will count for $23.5 million against the salary cap. Even with the contract, Rodgers has plans to play for a long time.
During an appearance on the "Look Into It" podcast back in March, Rodgers said that he hopes he can play for as many as four more years.
"I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good," Rodgers said, h/t the Jets' official website. "I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to."
Russini notes that Adams doesn't have a no-trade clause, so it will be up to the team to decide where he will get traded. They are looking for the best deal, and recent reports indicate that the Raiders could get as much as a third-round pick.
Adams is currently in the third season of his five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders, so that is playing a role in the trade return.
There are plenty of teams interested in Adams, so it will be interesting to see where he lands. But while Adams landing with the Jets seems inevitable, there is a bit of uncertainty on the wide receiver's part when it comes to Rodgers' status beyond this season.