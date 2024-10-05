Davante Adams can be had in a trade at a much cheaper price than anticipated
It feels as if it's more of a matter of when, where, and what his price tag will be, not if, Davante Adams gets traded away from the Las Vegas Raiders. He wants out, and considering that this is the final year of his contract, the Raiders should want to trade him to ensure they get some sort of return before he walks for nothing.
At this point, it's a safe bet to assume Adams is going to be traded, the details are just very much up in the air. The Raiders are going to want to maximize their return, but how much of a return can they realistically expect?
It was reported that the Raiders were seeking a second-round pick as a headliner alongside other things in an Adams trade, and if we're being honest, for a player of Adams' caliber, that feels more than reasonable. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, though, that price might go down in the end.
Davante Adams price tag might be cheaper than anyone expected
"The Raiders and general manager Tom Telesco are "stuck" on second-round compensation, sources say, and many around the league believe there's pressure from owner Mark Davis to get the deal done at that price. Multiple league executives have told CBS Sports they believe the trade will ultimately get done with a third-round pick and some change."
Well, this is very interesting. Raiders owner Mark Davis is pressuring GM Tom Telesco to get second-round compensation, but it takes two to tango. If there's no suitor at that price come the November 5 trade deadline, the Raiders will ultimately have to settle for what they can.
One way for the Raiders to possibly have their asking price met is for them to pay down part or all of Adams' remaining $13.5 million salary. Fortunately, that's being discussed.
"But in the meantime, sources tell CBS Sports the Raiders are discussing internally how much of Adams's remaining $13.5 million salary they'd be willing to pay down in order to facilitate a trade of the three-time All-Pro wide receiver."
As unfortunate as it might be to pay a player like Adams to wear another uniform and potentially play against the Raiders in a game down the stretch, paying down part or all of his contract to get a better deal is a no-brainer for Las Vegas. This is his final year under contract, so that money is off the books after the season concludes, and it's not as if the Raiders are going anywhere in 2024, especially without Adams.
Let's make one thing clear. If a team manages to get Adams in a deal that has a third-round pick as the headliner, that GM deserves an extension on the spot. Whether that's how this will play out remains to be seen, but the fact that a third-round pick is the expectation from some league executives is wild.