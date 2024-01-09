NFL Rumors: Davante Adams social media activity has Jets fans buzzing
Jets fans think Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants out. Could a reunion with Aaron Rodgers be on the horizon?
By Mark Powell
With the Las Vegas Raiders season officially over, Davante Adams has one eye on the offseason. Adams has at least one year left on his contract, with an out in 2025 if the Raiders so choose. Doing so would cost them nearly $16 million in dead cap.
Adams remains a valuable part of the Raiders offense, but he is also nearing his age-32 season and hasn't won a Super Bowl. Las Vegas isn't going to the playoffs anytime soon, at least not without a quick teardown of some sort. Whether the head coach is Antonio Pierce, Jim Harbaugh or a mystery candidate, Adams future remains a little cloudy.
The former Packers wideout previously spoke to his desire to play with Aaron Rodgers again someday. Adams played a role in tyring to recruit Rodgers to Vegas last offseason, but instead he was traded to the New York Jets.
“I would even go as far as trying to make it happen,” Adams told The Ringer. “Having that distance, and time away, kind of made me miss him.”
Recent social media activity by Adams has some Jets fans excited, though it's a bit of a reach on their end.
Could the Jets trade for Davante Adams?
The Jets have long been a quarterback away, which is why they acquired Rodgers last summer. Rodgers injured his knee in the first game of the season, and didn't return. With a 2024 return likely for the Jets quarterback, perhaps Adams would be game for one last run. Adams comments just last offseason make it clear his only past allegiance to the Raiders was because of Derek Carr, who is now with the New Orleans Saints.
"I came here to play with Derek. I can't say I would have been here if he wasn't here... No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn't say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way," Adams said.
Davante looked visibly frustrated at times this season under Josh McDaniels. With Pierce leading the way, Adams and the Raiders responded well. The three-time All Pro still as three years left under contract, and is a valuable asset if Vegas wishes to start over with a new full-time head coach.
The Jets are just one of a number of teams that would be interested.