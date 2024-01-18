NFL rumors: Derrick Henry new team criteria, Ron Rivera return destinations, Ravens massive add
- The Ravens have made a call-up from their practice squad ahead of their first playoff game
- Ron Rivera wants to get right back into coaching
- Derrick Henry's criteria for his next team is clear
By Josh Wilson
Ravens make a big add ahead of playoff debut
The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed the luxury of a first-round bye and drew the Houston Texans at home in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs to kick off what they hope will be a Super Bowl run.
The AFC is a gauntlet, no doubt. Firstly, the Texans may be a low seed, but are no picnic. Offensively, they're sound, with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud laying the bricks for what could be a legendary NFL career, the special teams being the best in the league, and the defense is top-10 in terms of points allowed per game. Houston is the underdog for this one, but don't count them out...
Baltimore will have to get around Houston and then either the Bills or Chiefs. If they land in the Super Bowl, it will have been well earned.
To piece together the right squad, the Ravens cut Melvin Gordon and called up Dalvin Cook from the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero. This was an expected move after the Ravens picked Cook up a few weeks ago. The practice squad time allowed him the opportunity to learn the system and playbook.
Cook signed with the Jets this offseason, but their season was anything but expected. Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury in game one and Cook only received 67 yards. Cook gives plenty of depth to the run game that was already threatening. Expect him to be third in the depth chart behind Gus Edwards and Justise Hill, but Cook is just a year removed from his most recent Pro Bowl. In limited opportunities, he'll be great to get other backs some rest and create new looks for defenses to figure out how to game against.
Houston allowed the sixth-least rushing yards per game in 2023, so fortifying the backfield is a smart play.