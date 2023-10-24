NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry trade warming, Cowboys-Bears trade, Chiefs dealt big blow
- Cowboys and Bears have a natural trade to make at the deadline
- Chiefs defense suffers a brutal injury blow
- Derrick Henry trade could be heating up with Titans latest move
NFL Rumors: Cowboys-Bears trade idea makes sense for both sides
It remains to be seen if the Dallas Cowboys will actually buy at the NFL Trade Deadline, largely because there has been a bit of conflicting reporting about the franchise's plans. One thing that can't be argued, however, is that Jerry Jones probably should be working the phones to make a trade.
And if that is the case, then the Chicago Bears might offer a bit of a lifeline for the injury-ravaged Cowboys defense.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned last week in his early trade deadline preview that Bears cornerback and former second-round pick Jaylon Johnson was already generating interest around the league, but it remained to be seen if the Bears would be willing to put him on the block.
Johnson has been one of the best coverage corners in the NFL this season, including leading the league in PFF coverage grade over the first seven weeks.
Dallas has been piecing the secondary together since the loss of Trevon Diggs for the season with a torn ACL. DaRon Bland has moved from the slot to the outside in Diggs' spot opposite Stephon Gilmore and has performed well, but Jourdan Lewis has stepped into the starting role in the slot. That has worked out less favorably.
The Cowboys need an upgrade to bide time while Diggs is out this season and Johnson makes a ton of sense. He can fill into that role, is a free agent after this season that Dallas could let walk if need be, and because of that will likely not be cost-prohibitive on the trade market.
Trades in the offseason for the likes of Brandin Cooks and Gilmore, in addition to Trey Lance as well, have the Cowboys without a fourth, fifth, or sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. They have to be smart if they do trade, but Johnson offers the opportunity to plug a hole while not needing to break the draft capital bank.