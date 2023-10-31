NFL rumors: Despite animosity, here's why Raiders likely still can't trade Davante Adams
Davante Adams is clearly not happy with how this season is going with the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, don't expect him to get dealt.
By Josh Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders season hit a new low on Monday Night Football as they scored just 14 points against a Detroit Lions defense that gave up 38 the week before.
Despite rostering Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, the Raiders didn't do much. Both players didn't exactly make glowing comments about the team after the game, turning the dial on Josh McDaniel's heated seat.
We learned this weekend that the Raiders informed star receiver Davante Adams he would not be traded this year. That's curious because Adams doesn't quite fit with this team. The Raiders could certainly recoup notable draft capital by trading him, and Adams was interested in playing for Vegas first because of Derek Carr, who is now a New Orleans Saints quarterback.
So, after a terrible MNF showing, will the Raiders change their mind ahead of the Tuesday afternoon NFL trade deadline?
Raiders missed the real deadline to trade Davante Adams: Monday
As Dianna Russini pointed out on Monday, there is a deadline before the trade deadline: The deadline to restructure contracts for a trade. Oftentimes, general managers will agree to terms on a deal but only if the player to be moved has their deal restructured to fit the cap space and planning of the team taking the player on.
To make that happen, the new contract needs to be submitted to the league in advance. It can not happen with the trade in one fell swoop. So any deals that require a re-worked deal really needed to go down on Monday afternoon:
Adams's contract this year was restructured such that it would only count a little over $3.5 million against whatever team's cap acquires him this year. Ostensibly, that makes him a workable piece for a number of teams.
The problem, however, is with his next few years. He's still got three years left on his deal with over $80 million due. That is something general managers could restructure in theory, but they'd prefer it happen before a trade, undoubtedly. Ian Rapoport confirmed that thinking on Tuesday.
So, with the deadline to pre-emptively re-work Adams's contract, expect him to stay firmly in Sin City.