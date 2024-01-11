NFL Rumors: Eagles insider claims firing Nick Sirianni is on the table
Could the Eagles really fire their head coach one year after reaching the Super Bowl?
There are few more pressurized jobs in professional sports than being the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their fanbase expects excellence each and every season, with those external expectations often creating internal pressure, fanned by wall-to-wall media coverage in a large market. That pressure seems to only increase, ironically enough, during successful periods.
Nick Sirianni has brought success to the City of Brotherly Love quite quickly after stepping in as head coach in 2021. Just last season, the Eagles won the NFC Championship game and were within an agonizingly close margin of knocking off another iconic quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to take home the Super Bowl crown.
This season, the Eagles looked like one of the Super Bowl favorites for much of the campaign, but, lately, their status has been called into question. Philadelphia finished the regular season 11-6 and is still through into the playoffs, but they somehow blew the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys, squandering a bye that seemed like a lock. For as great as they were to start the season, the Eagles completely collapsed down the stretch, winning just one of their last six games.
It seems like the Eagles front office is legitimately concerned about the team's performances and do not see the recent defeats as a fluke. On The Ringer's Philly Special podcast, ESPN's Eagles insider Tim McManus said the franchise "might end up moving on" from Sirianni.
Could Eagles move on from Nick Sirianni after season?
McManus added that he doesn't know if it's the most likely scenario but does "feel" that firing Sirianni is "in play" as an option for the Eagles. He cited that there is a sense things have "fallen apart on the head coach, and there's some rot going on right now."
Yikes. McManus isn't the kind of reporter who exaggerates or speaks out of turn, so for him to even suggest this level of concern from within the Eagles may not bode well for Sirianni should the team fail to deliver results in the postseason.
It is all on the line for the Eagles and Sirianni when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Eagles are heavy favorites when looking at their track record - minus the last six games - and overall squad talent, but the Bucs have momentum on their side, especially if Baker Mayfield's hot hand shows up. Philadelphia have suddenly gone from favorites in the NFC to a wounded animal with one of the NFL's worst scoring defenses and a whole lot to prove. But as we all saw when they dethroned Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, there's nothing more Philly loves than being the underdog.