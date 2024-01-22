NFL Rumors: Eagles make big offseason coaching change but don't fire Nick Sirianni
This is the clearest sign yet that Nick Sirianni's job with the Philadelphia Eagles is safe.
It is rare to see an NFL team start a season with a 10-1 record and epically collapse to end their year well short of a Super Bowl. But that's what the Philadelphia Eagles did, losing six of their last seven games, including in the Wild Card Round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to end their season.
Just last year, head coach Nick Sirianni led the team to Super Bowl 57. But given how poorly the Eagles played down the stretch, there was speculation on whether his job was safe. It all depended on Sirianni's plan for the coaching staff and if owner Jeffrey Lurie gave the thumbs up. It appears the head coach has won over the team owner.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Sirianni let go of defensive coordinator Sean Desai after just one year with the team.
Nick Sirianni's job appears safe after news of Sean Desai's firing
This isn't necessarily a surprising move, considering what took place this season with Desai.
Sirianni had the task of replacing both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who received head coaching jobs with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Sirianni decided to hire Desai, who was previously a defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2021, to replace Gannon.
Midway through the season, Sirianni took defensive play-calling duties away from Desai as the defense was struggling. His answer was to give those duties to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia. Instead of improving the defense, the struggles only worsened.
This season, the Eagles defense allowed an average of 356.1 yards (seventh-most in NFL) and 25.2 points (third-most) per game.
Speaking of Patricia, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reports that Patricia is likely to be fired too.
In terms of potential replacements, The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman reached out to available coordinators, including former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
There is still uncertainty as to what will happen at offensive coordinator, as Brian Johnson has received head coaching interview requests from the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. While the defense struggled, the offense wasn't as explosive under Johnson as it was when Steichen was offensive coordinator.
It is now on Sirianni to hire the right coach for the defensive coordinator position or any other position on his coaching staff that opens up. If not, and if the Eagles continue to struggle next season, Sirianni could be out.