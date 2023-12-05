NFL Rumors: Eagles pursuing former star to reignite offense
The Philadelphia Eagles reached out to a former player about a potential reunion this season.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their second loss of the season on Sunday, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 42-19 in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. The Eagles' defense couldn't stop the 49ers' offense, as evidenced by wide receiver Deebo Samuel's three touchdowns and quarterback Brock Purdy's 314 passing yards and four passing touchdowns performance.
It didn't take long for the Eagles to try to improve their defense after the loss, as they signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard to a one-year contract. This was a huge signing for Philadelphia, considering the Dallas Cowboys were also in on Leonard. With the addition on defense, they are also looking to bring back a familiar face to help out the offense.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles inquired about former tight end Zach Ertz, who received his release from the Arizona Cardinals in the past week.
Eagles 'inquired' about former tight end Zach Ertz
The Eagles do have a notable need at the tight end position. Starter Dallas Goedert, who took over for Ertz when he was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season, has been sidelined since early November due to a fractured right forearm. Goedert is pushing to make a return at some point this season, possibly as soon as Week 14 against the Cowboys, but it wouldn't hurt to have some insurance.
Ertz was one of the top tight ends in the NFL during his nine seasons with the Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl nominations. In that span, Ertz caught 579-of-868 targets for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 games (85 games).
Prior to his release from the Cardinals, Ertz recorded 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season.
It's unknown if Ertz will agree to a return to the Eagles, as Fowler references the tight end is still exploring options. But the Eagles have at least reached out about a potential return.