A Broncos-Rams trade to get the ball back to Bo Nix as quickly as possible
The Los Angeles Rams recently added a big-time linebacker to the trade block with very little time to go before the 2024 season kicks off.
Gary Klein of the LA Times recently reported that the Rams were open to trading star linebacker, Ernest Jones.
"The Rams informed Jones and his agents that they are open to trading the team captain and that his representatives can speak with other teams regarding a trade and a new contract, people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday," Klein wrote. "They requested anonymity because a deal has not been made."
Jones is an exceptional young linebacker that plays well in coverage and in the run game.
A Rams-Broncos trade that upgrades the Denver defense
Bret Stuter of Ramblin Fan recently put together a list of five potential trade destinations for the aforementioned Jones. He listed the Denver Broncos at number one and had a few things to say about the fit.
"There is no way to paint this situation in a positive fashion. But things have a way of working out. If the Rams stay the course, there could be a solid trade (if necessary) in the makings. Ernest Jones IV is a solid performer. If he no longer sees his future with the LA Rams, the team has every right to look for equitable compensation to trade him away."
The Broncos would have to pay a steep price in order to add Jones, but it could be something that they may be open to.
Stuter mentioned trading their own inside linebacker, Alex Singleton, in order to lower the draft pick capital that it would take to acquire Jones. While this is true, it wouldn't make complete sense for the Broncos, a team that needs inside linebackers, to trade their own inside linebacker to acquire one.
They would be better off keeping Singleton and letting him rotate in alongside Jones in the middle of their defense. That gives the Denver two excellent linebackers.
This kind of addition could be the start of a defense that gets the ball back to their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, more often. Keeping Nix on the field and in rhythm is going to be a huge advantage for the Broncos as he looks to find his stride in the NFL.
We've seen in recent history that teams can have excellent success by building a great defense around a young quarterback rather than trying to bring in a superstar signal caller. Taking the pressure off Nix is crucial.