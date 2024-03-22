NFL Rumors: Giants questionable draft target was actually second choice
The New York Giants wanted another highly touted QB prospect over J.J. McCarthy, but eventually lost hope.
The New York Giants' next QB is looking more and more obvious.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy met with the Giants last week. The meeting included dinner and a tour of the facility. McCarthy also met with the Washington Commanders, but we can be honest about the state of the NFL Draft landscape.
New York currently owns the No. 6 pick, which would represent quite the vote of confidence in McCarthy. Widely considered QB4 in a good-not-great QB class, McCarthy has steadily gained steam during the pre-draft process. He was never fully unleashed in Michigan's system, but his arm talent and winning track record clearly appeal to several NFL front offices.
According to league insider John Frascella, however, the Giants are "upset" that their interest in McCarthy leaked. He also notes that McCarthy is still not New York's favorite QB prospect. The Giants are "even more interested" in Jayden Daniels, but the LSU QB is destined for a top-3 selection. That led New York to refocus its scouting efforts on McCarthy.
Giants moved on from Jayden Daniels to J.J. McCarthy
New York is well-positioned to land McCarthy if the interest is serious. With how loud the buzz is around McCarthy's name these days, No. 6 no longer feels like a stretch — at least as far as projection is concerned. It may still be a stretch in terms of actual value, as McCarthy comes with his share of uncertainties.
Daniel Jones is still under contract for one more season, but the Giants are (understandably) eager to find his replacement. Drew Lock was recently signed to a one-year, $5 million contract to back up Jones. Tommy DeVito, who registered six starts and nine appearances as a rookie, is also on the roster.
Most NFL teams don't carry four QBs into the regular season, but none of the Giants' present options carry long-term appeal. DeVito is probably the most expendable. Jones is basically deadweight financially until the Giants can clear out his contract. Jones is still the starter, though, and he's only 26. It's too early to close the book on his career entirely.
That said, McCarthy was unflappable during Michigan's title run. He can generate explosive plays downfield when called upon and his leadership qualities are a hit in team meetings. The Giants need to boost the supporting cast — especially if they're about to hand the keys over to a rookie — but McCarthy could serve as the franchise cornerstone New York presently lacks.
Odds are, the Giants won't be the only team in the NFC East with a rookie QB next season. Most projections have Washington selecting New York's most coveted prospect, Daniels. Maybe the Giants can engineer a last-second trade-up for Daniels — it would depend entirely on how the Commanders or Patriots feel about McCarthy — but all signs point toward McCarthy being the QB in New York's range.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to make bold moves and the Dallas Cowboys... well, the Cowboys are a great regular season team. If the Giants plan on making noise in 2024, it will take something close to a miracle on draft night.