A doomsday Packers-Lions trade to fix Green Bay’s alarming Sean Clifford problem
By Mark Powell
The reviews are in. Sean Clifford isn't good enough. I don't make the rules.
Clifford is in his second year out of Penn State and, for some reason. is the leading candidate to back up Jordan Love this season in Green Bay. Clifford completed one pass last season for 37 yards. He wasn't all that good in college, which makes the Packers commitment to him all the more confusing. The last productive Penn State quarterback in the NFL was Kerry Collins.
Love proved himself as the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers last season. Only the Packers could get so lucky, as Rodgers was their first attempt to replace Brett Favre. Still, Love's style of play is risky at times, especially when he escapes outside the pocket. This is where Clifford comes in, as Brian Gutekunst ought to invest in a backup he knows can perform well in the Packers system. A second-year, unproven QB out of Penn State is not that.
Look no further than the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes will always be the unquestioned starting quarterback, he is not alone. Chad Henne was Mahomes longtime backup, and that spot is now taken by Carson Wentz thanks to Henne's retirement.
The Packers can do better behind Jordan Love
Clifford can't be the Packers long-term plan behind Love. QB is the most important position in the NFL these days, thus making the backup even more vital. Green Bay had a chance to sign a veteran to stash behind Love, but unless they plan on inking Ryan Tannehill, they need to make a trade. This is where Hendon Hooker of the Detroit Lions comes in.
No, Hooker is not a veteran, but he missed all of last year and spent that season learning the Lions system with Ben Johnson. As far as young quarterbacks go, Hooker is essentially a veteran, and has the experience at Tennessee to boot. Detroit selected him the NFL Draft just in case Goff didn't work out, and now he isn't needed. If these two teams didn't play in the same division, a trade would already be done.
You might be wondering why it would cost the Packers a fourth just to acquire a backup quarterback. The answer to such a question is easy -- Gutekunst waited too long to select a backup he trusts. As a result, the Lions can use a division tax to increase the price tag.
Hooker will not come cheap. He's looked good in camp, and should continue to do so as long as he's facing backups and third-stringers. If the Packers want a real backup, though, they'll have to play into desperation.
Heck, he's better than Clifford.