NFL Rumors: How Chiefs robbed Chris Jones in contract negotiations
Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a new one-year deal, but it was also relatively one sided.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones agreed to a new contract on Monday, which essentially revised the final year of Jones existing deal. Considering the amount of money Jones reportedly forfeited by holding out in the first place -- rumored to be between $3-4 million -- reaching an agreement that guarantees the star defender virtually nothing new is a win for Brett Veach and the front office.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Jones received incentives in the new contract that would allow him to earn more than the $19.5 million he was scheduled to make this season under his old contract."
I am not here to say that Jones won't reach those incentives. In fact, he'll likely hit quite a few of those marks and out-earn his previous deal. But considering Jones was in search of a multiuyear agreement in mostly guaranteed money, the Chiefs robbed his agents blind.
NFL Rumors: Why the Kansas City Chiefs won the Chris Jones contract
Chris Jones wanted Aaron Donald money, or so we were told, along with a long-term deal that guaranteed him a home in Kansas City well into his 30's. He didn't receive any of that, instead getting a chance to reach incentives that would also benefit the team. Jones lost whatever leverage and good will he had with the fanbase when he showed up to the Chiefs season-opening loss to the Lions, and sat in a suite. In that game, KC's Jones-less defense held Detroit to 14 points, with one of the Lions touchdowns coming off an interception return.
Jones also runs the risk of getting tagged next offseason, which is something he was hoping to avoid altogether with this holdout. We have yet to hear of any contract language which would prevent Kansas City from placing the franchise tag on Jones in 2023-24 if the two sides cannot agree to a long-term deal.
This would force Jones hand, and even allow the Chiefs to trade him if they believe the relationship is irreconcilable. Overall, it's a bad day to be Chris Jones agent.