NFL Rumors: Insiders in line with Bears plans for QB this offseason
After passing up on a quarterback and trading down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to further evaluate quarterback Justin Fields, do the Chicago Bears make the same decision again this offseason? One NFL insider feels otherwise.
By Lior Lampert
After foregoing the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft in favor of current quarterback Justin Fields, NFL insiders believe that the Chicago Bears will not be making the same decision again with this year’s No. 1 pick they received from the Carolina Panthers.
Last offseason, the Bears passed up on the opportunity to select quarterbacks such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Anthony Richardson with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft but elected to move down to the No. 10 overall pick in the draft to select offensive tackle Darnell Wright, acquiring wide receiver D.J. Moore in the process to give Fields more pieces to work with in hopes of getting a proper evaluation on him.
Now, they could face having to make a similar decision this offseason.
Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report), the Bears are still in the “early stages” of their draft evaluation process. Fowler also noted that Fields’ performance down the stretch of the season has made this a “very difficult” decision for the Bears front office. Since being cleared to return from a thumb injury in Week 11, Fields threw for 1,361 yards, five touchdown passes, and three interceptions while averaging 60 rush yards per game and scoring three rushing touchdowns in that span, guiding the Bears to a 4-3 record during the stretch.
NFL Rumors: Bears leaning towards USC’s Caleb Williams?
Ultimately, after speaking with people close to the situation, Fowler feels that the consensus around the organization is that the Bears will “eventually land on a Caleb Williams or a quarterback at No. 1, but still has to be sorted out.”
Williams is joined by former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye as the top-rated passers in the 2024 NFL Draft class. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has garnered a ton of attention throughout his college career for his electric playmaking, rifle arm and elite NFL potential.
Whichever way the Bears decide to go, there will always be a “what if” caveat. Do the Bears want to start fresh with a rookie quarterback? Or do they believe in Fields' continued development as a passer and franchise quarterback after his strong finish to the 2023 campaign?
As of right now, insiders appear to agree that the Bears will move on from Fields. But time will tell if that's the direction the franchise actually goes in.