NFL rumors: Insiders think a second pass rusher came off the board with Montez Sweat
With the Washington Commanders trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, is a fellow pass rusher now off the board?
By Scott Rogust
All 32 NFL teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to seek out and finalize trades, whether to help them with a playoff push, accumulate draft capital, or build toward the future. The Washington Commanders decided to pick up some extra picks by sending defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. The Commanders get a draft pick, while the Bears have the chance to sign Sweat long-term.
That leaves the question -- what is to happen with their other pass rusher that was subjected to trade rumors?
During NFL Plus' "The Insiders," NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport said that with Sweat traded out of Washington D.C., that likely means fellow defensive end Chase Young may remain with the Commanders. But Rapoport brings up the possibility of plans changing with a matter of a few hours left until the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.
Montez Sweat trade means Chase Young 'may' remain with Commanders
"I know the Chicago Bears have been talking to the Commanders but not always about Montez Sweat. It did sound like Chase Young was part of the discussion early on. In the end, that did not work out, this is the one that ended up working out, which makes me think, should say think because we have four hours to go, makes me think that Chase Young probably stays there," said Rapoport. "And if you're Washington trading away two premium young pass rushers in the final year of their contract maybe would not make a ton of sense. Trading one when you were probably going to lose one anyway, I think makes a lot of sense."
Based on a report from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Commanders would assess their trade deadline plan depending on the result of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a 38-31 loss becoming official, the Commanders opened up the phone lines.
On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that there were rumors circulating around the league linking Young to the Bears. Instead, they wind up with Sweat.
Young showed promise as a legitimate pass rusher during his time at Ohio State and in his rookie season with the Commanders. But since the 2020 season, Young's production dipped due in part to a variety of injuries. The Commanders declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option, meaning the 2023 season would be his last before becoming a free agent.
This season, Young recorded 15 combined tackles (12 solo, three assisted), nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in seven games (six starts). Through his four years with Washington, Young recorded 90 combined tackles (62 solo, 28 assisted), 26 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks in 34 games (32 starts).
As Rapoport mentions, plans can obviously change as the deadline gets closer. But as of now, it appears Young will remain with the Commanders for the remainder of this season.
UPDATE (Oct. 31, 12:52 p.m. ET): Rapoport followed up, reporting that the Commanders are now taking calls for Young.