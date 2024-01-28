NFL Rumors: Jared Goff forcing the Lions between rock and hard place with playoff run
The Detroit Lions could sign Jared Goff to a contract extension this offseason, but is that the right decision?
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Regardless of the result, the 2023 season has been one to remember for Lions fans. Detroit won a playoff game for the first time since 1991, and now play in their first Championship Game in that span as well. It's been a long time coming.
Jared Goff deserves a ton of credit for the Lions success. Goff has played at a Pro Bowl level, and even should Detroit lose on Sunday, he'll be due a new contract. The Lions selected Hendon Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft in preparation for Goff's demise. However, his success (especially at this level), means a contract extension is near.
Goff has one year left on his deal. Per Ian Rapoport, an extension is near.
Detroit has rarely been in this position. Moving on from a quarterback who took them on the percipice of a Super Bowl (or perhaps to the big game itself) is unheard of for this organization in particular.
NFL Rumors: Jared Goff puts the Lions between rock and a hard place
Goff has played very well this season and is due a new contract. If we're to judge his career on this year, he's a top-10 quarterback. That means he'll make over $40 million per year, especially if he's signed this summer. The risk the Lions run is that Goff either regresses back to the quarterback he was at the end of his tenure with Los Angeles, or that he waits until after Kirk Cousins signs, which would significantly increase his overall value.
Goff is a fine quarterback. However, there is chasm between himself, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Finding a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback in the NFL is tough. Goff may secure his second Super Bowl berth this afternoon.
The Lions aren't in position to deny Goff his worth. Unfortunately for them, it may cripple Detroit moving forward.