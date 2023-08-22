NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones won’t shut down a Jonathan Taylor trade, but it’s close
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are happy with the running backs, but also wouldn't say no to a Jonathan Taylor trade.
By Scott Rogust
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received his wish. Weeks after demanding a trade, which was initially declined by the Colts, they are now allowing him to find a new team. Of course, that's all dependent on said team sending them a trade package that the Colts deem fair enough for them. The thing is, the Colts have a high asking price. But given Taylor's talent, one has to wonder if a team will jump at the opportunity to trade for him, and potentially sign him to a contract extension.
As has been the case in the past, if a big-name player becomes available via the trade market or in free agency, fans, and media figures ask aloud, "Should the Dallas Cowboys pursue them?" Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never afraid to bring in a star player. Would he do the same with Taylor?
When asked about potentially adding Taylor, Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that while he does look at every opportunity, he stressed his confidence in the young running backs he has on the roster currently.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones addresses possible Jonathan Taylor trade
Sure, you can never rule out Jones pivoting to go bring in a star, but it sounds like he's happy with the running back room as is, and it's hard to blame him.
Tony Pollard played terrifically last season after running for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries while catching 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns on 55 targets. The Cowboys decided after the season that he will be their new starting running back, which was confirmed after they released Ezekiel Elliott. Even after suffering a fractured fibula in the Divisional Round, Pollard should be good to go for the start of the regular season.
While the team also has Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis behind Pollard on the depth chart, they have a rookie who is shining this summer in sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn. The former Kansas State running back may stand at 5-foot-6 and weigh in at 176 pounds, but he has been electric throughout training camp and the preseason. His speed and ability to juke past defenders caught the attention of the fanbase and the coaching staff.
In the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vaughn ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while catching all three of his targets for six carries. This past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, Vaughn ran for 14 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
For Cowboys fans wondering if the team will make a run at Taylor, it sounds as though Jones is happy with the running backs he has on the roster.