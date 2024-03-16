NFL rumors: Jets looking to get a brand new weapon for Aaron Rodgers in free agency
The Jets are getting the first crack at Mike Williams.
By Lior Lampert
After missing out on one former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver this offseason, the New York Jets have pivoted to another.
The Jets will meet with wideout Mike Williams, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340, but New York isn’t the only team expressing interest in his services.
NFL Rumors: Jets scheduled to meet with Mike Williams
Quick mentions that the Carolina Panthers also have a meeting with Williams arranged, noting that the Jets will get the first crack at the No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams, who has spent his seven-year career as a pro with the Chargers, appeared in three games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued him recently, playing in 16 out of 34 regular season games over the past two seasons.
However, Williams has proven to be one of the most dynamic field stretchers and contested catch receivers in the NFL on the field, which compliments the play style of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers quite well, so it is easy to see why New York has interest in signing him.
The Jets should do everything in their power to ensure Williams leaves the facility with a contract to avoid potentially losing out on another talented wide receiver who played for the Chargers last season, especially with a visit to Carolina on the horizon. They already missed an opportunity to trade for Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who went to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.
While the Chargers released Williams on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Los Angeles is interested in bringing him back. The decision to cut him was more about salary relief, clearing $20 million of cap space, but the veteran pass-catcher is testing the market at the very least.