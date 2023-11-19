NFL rumors: Jets not giving up on star trade hopes, Falcons make definitive QB move, Raiders signaling HC decision
- The Raiders seem impressed by Antonio Pierce
- The Falcons have made their choice at QB
- Jets still hungry for a star trade this offseason
By Josh Wilson
Raiders seem to be enjoying the Antonio Pierce experience
After the Las Vegas Raiders fired their general manager and head coach, there was reason enough to worry about how long it might take for the team to find its footing. Depending on the path GM Dave Ziegler's successor takes, it still could be a while, but it appears one piece of the equation is solving itself with relative ease: Head coach.
Antonio Pierce stepped up from linebackers coach to interim head coach in the light of Josh McDaniels's firing. Several other staffers were fired shortly after McDaniels, but Pierce retained his spot in the organization while also earning a promotion.
With it came a major opportunity to prove himself as a head coaching candidate in the NFL, either to the Raiders or any other team that might be looking for a first-time head coach to mix up its locker room culture.
So far, it seems as though the Raiders will be the most likely landing spot for Pierce, and he is emerging the most likely candidate for their head coaching search.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has reported that team owner Mark Davis has been, "impressed," by Pierce and the team's back-to-back wins since he took over as interim. He says sources say that Davis took note of the instant energy shift Pierce brought to the locker room upon taking over for McDaniels. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported similar themes in her latest column (subscription required).
Players are casting unofficial votes for him as well:
"Davis consulted with several team leaders before firing McDaniels, and he does appear to value the opinion of the locker room. If that's the case, score one for Pierce. Players have commented publicly and privately about how things are finally headed in the right direction and how his motivational tactics are working."
It seems to be Pierce's job to lose at this point.