NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo could get Drew Bledsoe'd after latest injury
The Raiders announced Jimmy Garoppolo won't suit up for Week 4's game against the Chargers. So, who will?
By Kristen Wong
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of Week 4's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers since Garoppolo hasn't cleared concussion protocol. In his place, a rookie could be rubbing his hands for his biggest opportunity yet.
Fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell was labeled as a preseason standout for the Raiders but hasn't yet played an NFL snap. With Garoppolo sitting out this upcoming game, Josh McDaniels could choose to play it safe or roll the dice.
O'Connell, a Purdue product with a decent arm, was taken back in April by the Raiders for quarterback depth. He'll battle veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting QB position; Hoyer has spent 15 years in the league but has not started in a game since 2016.
As is usually the case with rookie and twilight-year quarterbacks, the upside for the former is much, much higher. If the Raiders don't want to just throw away a game to the high-octane Chargers, they may seriously consider putting O'Connell front and center in the offense.
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo injury paves way for Aidan O'Connell's first start
In O'Connell's final two years at Purdue, he recorded over 3,400 passing yards and 20 touchdowns each season. The two-time All-Big Ten started off with humble beginnings as a walk-on in the Boilermakers' program -- he would end it rivaling Drew Brees as one of the greatest products to come out of West Lafayette.
We know what you're thinking. Pump the brakes. The kid's fresh out of college and hasn't sniffed regular-season grass yet.
Just because O'Connell thrived as a confident passer in Purdue doesn't necessarily mean his strengths will translate to success in the NFL or success in McDaniels' offense. Las Vegas' run game has failed to find its spark lately, and O'Connell has yet to generate any chemistry with Davante Adams or Jakobi Meyers.
The Illinois native would be jumping into the fast lane if he got his first NFL snaps on Sunday. As long as he doesn't completely crumble, the Raiders could benefit from evaluating O'Connell in a real high-stakes environment and starting to think about his long-term future with the black and silver. Jimmy Garoppolo won't be here forever, as some Raiders fans are already exclaiming with a tinge of relief. O'Connell may not be the answer, but he's not nearing 40 years old, either. What do the Raiders have to lose?