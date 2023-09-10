NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade is still in play with only one destination so far
Jonathan Taylor trade talks are still in play for the Indianapolis Colts, though only one team has shown consistent interest thus far.
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts placed Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss the first four weeks of the season at minimum. Since Taylor's trade request, the Colts have maintained little communication with the running back, and continue to drive a hard bargain.
Indy wants a first-round pick back in return for Taylor, or a trade package which amounts to that. In trade talks with the Dolphins and Packers, Indianapolis hasn't been all that flexible, instead hoping to acquire the likes of Jaylen Waddle or Christian Watson plus picks for Taylor's services. That, for obvious reasons, will not fly.
Green Bay reportedly offered two mid-round picks for Taylor. That was not enough to move the needle in their direction. It's unclear what the Dolphins thought was fair collateral for Taylor, but clearly the star running back has not taken his talents to south beach for a reason.
NFL Rumors: Colts still discussing Jonathan Taylor trades
Indianapolis backed itself into a corner with Taylor. One of the best running backs in the league, Taylor plays an undervalued position, and the Colts don't want to pay a steep price. That's also why their trade attempts have failed miserably, however.
Per Ian Rapoport, the Colts are keeping their options open. Miami could get involved again, especially if they face an injury in the backfield. Green Bay remains a possibility, though the Colts would have to decrease their asking price significantly. A return to Indianapolis doesn't seem to be in play for now.
"There is also the chance -- slim, but possible -- that Taylor returns to play for Indy. That would likely require a contract extension -- which the Colts have not yet been willing to offer. In the meantime, Taylor is training hard and as one source explained, the waters are calming down," Rapoport wrote.
With the season well underway, expect talks to pick up closer to the NFL trade deadline.