NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson trade update, Chiefs shocking tag, Broncos QB groundwork
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Broncos lay groundwork at Combine with J.J. McCarthy
As the Denver Broncos look to begin the post-Russell Wilson era, it has been reported that general manager George Paton will meet with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Tuesday night.
While Wilson has expressed a desire to remain with the Broncos, the expectation is that Denver will release the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, leaving behind $85 million in dead cap.
Considering the financial hit the team would take by parting ways with Wilson, the Broncos would be hard-pressed to spend more money/draft capital to acquire his replacement. So, keeping him on the roster and drafting his successor could make more sense.
Denver possesses the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making McCarthy a potential option – under the assumption they miss out on the top three quarterback prospects (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye).
In 2023, McCarthy guided Michigan to a perfect 15-0 record and the program’s first outright national championship since 1948, completing 72.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
According to Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McCarthy will participate in throwing drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week.
McCarthy is the No. 27 overall player on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings.