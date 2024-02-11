NFL rumors: Kadarius Toney off injury report but not expected to play in Super Bowl 58
Kadarius Toney is reportedly healthy but still won't be on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
By Ian Levy
The Super Bowl status of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been an open question for two weeks.
Toney has had a difficult season — targeted just 38 times across 13 games, netting 27 receptions and 5 drops, 169 yards and a single touchdown. He also made several notable high-profile mistakes including a tipped pass that turned into a pick-six for the opposition and a crucial offsides penalty that negated a go-ahead touchdown in a Monday night matchup with the Bills.
Toney did not play in the Chiefs' final three regular season games or any of their three playoff games. However, he grabbed headlines after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, saying in an NSFW Instagram Live rant that, "I'm not hurt. None of that." That was especially problematic given that the Chiefs had listed him on the injury report for that game with hip and ankle injuries.
Toney tried to claim that his comments were directed at the Giants (his former team) and their fans but his explanation was convoluted to the point of absurdity and it seemed like he may have burned any remaining bridges with the Chiefs.
Will Kadarius Toney play in the Super Bowl?
Toney had been practicing with the team and was not listed on their final injury report for Super Bowl 58. However, Andy Reid seemed non-committal about his availability saying (h/t ESPN) he'd, "been practicing, we'll just see whether he's up or not."
However, early Sunday morning, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported that sources told him Toney was not expected to play in the big game. Stay tuned for more information and maybe open up Toney's Instagram account to see if we'll get any more fiery declarations direct from the source.
The Chiefs have several other players who will play despite being banged up but are expected to be missing starting guard Joe Thuney.