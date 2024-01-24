NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Bill Belichick packaged deal, Bears reunion, Eagles surprise OC
- Kirk Cousins and Bill Belichick should most definitely link up together on a new team this season.
- The Chicago Bears could host a Commanders reunion.
- Eagles interview an OC no one saw coming.
By John Buhler
With three of the eight head-coaching vacancies filled, we should expect the other five openings across the NFL to do the same here soon. The Tennessee Titans became the third team to hire their next head coach this January. They opted to go with an outside hire, unlike the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders did with theirs. Brian Callahan is the man now in Nashville, for better or worse.
As teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders are still looking for new head coaches, teams like the Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for new coordinators. And even teams that have their guys like the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for ways to amplify their rosters so they can get back to the playoffs after missing out on them in 2023.
So what we've got here is another healthy helping of some delicious NFL rumors for you to sink your teeth into. You know you want to. Let's be real. You can't help yourself because it's cold outside, it's hump day, and you've got nothing better to do between now and Championship Sunday a few days from now. In the meantime, try to read the tea leaves and connect the dots for future transactions.
Behold! Another batch of NFL rumors that will either get you fired up or make your brain work again.
NFL rumors: Philadelphia Eagles interview Kliff Kingsbury for OC role
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly went to hell in a hand basket in the second half of last season, alright. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs were going to succumb to the proverbial Super Bowl hangover, but it hit the fan in the City of Brotherly Love catastrophic. Their Super Bowl window has now been slammed shut, as Nick Sirianni had to fire both of his new coordinators. Are you surprised?
What is surprising is Kliff Kingsbury interviewed with Philadelphia to be Brian Johnson's replacement.
Kingsbury spent last season as an offensive analyst on Lincoln Riley's USC staff. Prior to that, he had been the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. While he is respected for his offensive prowess, his teams never play any defense, as they never put up enough points to counterbalance the high-octane offense he runs.
With Sirianni having to replace both Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai less than a year after having to replace Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, you can safely say that he is on the hot seat for 2024. Kingsbury interviewed with the Bears, but that job went to former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. I would expect Kingsbury will be back in the league.
The Philadelphia fit does intrigue me, but this feels like a franchise sitting on top of a powder keg.