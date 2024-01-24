NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Bill Belichick packaged deal, Bears reunion, Eagles surprise OC
- Kirk Cousins and Bill Belichick should most definitely link up together on a new team this season.
- The Chicago Bears could host a Commanders reunion.
- Eagles interview an OC no one saw coming.
NFL rumors: Chicago Bears can reunite Chase Young with Montez Sweat
These next two rumors stem from Jeremy Fowler's latest for ESPN.com. The NFL insider gathered some intel from people in the know across the league on what they suspect will happen on other teams in the coming days. The first rumor we are going to sink our teeth into is a reunion of sorts in the trenches between a pair of former Washington Commanders teammates on the Chicago Bears.
Amidst their complete roster teardown under new ownership, the Commanders sent both of their star edge rushers to other NFC franchise. Montez Sweat went to Chicago, and then swiftly signed a long-term deal to stay with the Bears. Chase Young ended up going to the Super Bowl-contending San Francisco 49ers, but he will be a free agent after this season. He just might sign with Chicago.
This is a team that is certainly trending up. Matt Eberflus is a savvy defensive-minded head coach. Adding Shane Waldron as Luke Getsy's replacement at offensive coordinator is a huge plus for the Bears. Whether they opt to run it back with Justin Fields for another year, or use their No. 1 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers on former USC star quarterback Caleb Williams remains to be seen.
Reuniting Sweat and Young on the Bears should make all of Chicagoland giddy about the concept.