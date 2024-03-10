NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins gives Vikings surprising leg up in free agency
The Minnesota Vikings may be able to keep Kirk Cousins after all if they play their cards right.
By Mark Powell
All signs pointed to Atlanta for Kirk Cousins at the NFL Combine last week. Cousins wife is from Georgia, and the Falcons have a void at the quarterback position.
While there is undeniable interest from both sides -- as the Falcons are likely a quarterback away from contending, and Cousins is familiar with the area -- do not count out the Minnesota Vikings just yet. Cousins is fond of the Vikings organization and won't be so quick to toss them aside in favor of the Falcons.
Minnesota has built an impressive team around Cousins, one that could very well compete for another NFC North crown in 2024 with their quarterback at the helm. ESPN's Dan Graziano agrees that while the Falcons hype is real, counting the Vikings out is a mistake.
"If you're already picturing Kirk Cousins in a Falcons uniform, you might be jumping the gun. As of the end of this week, Cousins and the Vikings were still talking, and while Minnesota hasn't gotten its offer to the point Cousins wants it, I get the sense the Vikings are still very much in this thing. Cousins likes it there. His family likes it there."
Vikings granted an advantage from Kirk Cousins camp
As Graziano notes, Cousins likes his coaching staff and has been working with the Vikings training staff throughout his injury recovery. If the Vikings make a viable offer, Cousins may be inclined to stay rather than moving his family across the country.
Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Cousins will provide the Vikings a decision on his looming free agency by end of day. Free agency technically does not begin until Wednesday, which provides the Vikings with a brief window to negotiate should they choose.
Cousins is giving Minnesota a grace period, to some extent. If the two sides cannot agree to a new contract in the next three days, then Cousins will test the market and likely receive his asking price from Atlanta.
It's an advantage the Vikings did not have until now.