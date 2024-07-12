Kirk Cousins-Michael Penix Jr. debacle could still hold massive Falcons surprise
It's a far cry from hyperbole to state plainly that the Atlanta Falcons delivered the biggest shock of the offseason on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. After making the long-forecasted free agency move of signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Dirty Birds caught everyone by surprise by then selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick.
Despite the dramatic nature of the draft pick, though, there is no drama regarding the position this season. Cousins was brought in as the starter and Penix isn't changing that. He'll learn behind the veteran -- albeit one returning from a torn Achilles suffered last year in Minnesota -- and wait his turn to take the reins.
However, that doesn't mean that another massive shock isn't waiting Falcons and football fans alike when it comes to the quarterback situation and the Cousins-Penix dynamic.
Insider predicts Kirk Cousins will be traded by Falcons after 2024 season
ESPN insider Dan Graziano ($) was asked several questions about major offseason storylines and whether potential concerns were overreactions or not, one of which was if Kirk Cousins would be "one-and-done" in Atlanta. Not only did the insider say that was "not an overreaction" but he then added a nuclear outcome for that happening: the Falcons trading Cousins and handing the keys to Penix starting in 2025.
"Imagine a scenario in which the Falcons struggle this season and decide to move to Penix in 2024. Or how about a scenario in which the constant presence of a top-10 pick at his position looking over his shoulder frustrates Cousins to the point that he wants out? Could the Falcons trade him after one year?
"The short answer is yes, though it wouldn't be the cleanest move ever. Cousins is guaranteed $27.5 million for 2025, and he has a $10 million 2026 roster bonus that becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2025 league year this coming March. So any acquiring team would be on the hook for $37.5 million -- more than reasonable for a good starting quarterback in 2025. There's no doubt that if the Falcons made Cousins available next spring, teams would be interested."
Graziano's point of teams being interested should be obvious. Clubs like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and potentially others like the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints could be looking for quarterback help. It's hard to think of a surer option -- particularly for possible contenders like the Rams and Steelers -- than Cousins would be, especially with that reasonable cap hit.
At the same time, the Falcons making this trade would still be a shock, even if the team struggled in 2024 behind Cousins. Selecting Penix where they did in the draft suggests that the organization believes he's the future but Cousins was brought in to maximize an offense loaded with former first-round picks that has lacked a steady signal-caller. They would have to be exceptionally confident the most recent first-rounder could provide that after one year sitting behind Cousins.
The Falcons were able, for better or worse, to dominate offseason headlines with the moves they made at quarterback. And if they were to follow it up by then trading Cousins just one year later, Atlanta would surely be doing that yet again.